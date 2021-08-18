36 C
Doha
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

India’s top gas importer to extend LNG deal with Qatar

By Hala Abdallah

-

Business
Source: Qatar Petroleum

India is seeking long-term deals due to a high surge in Asian spot LNG prices.

India’s biggest gas importer, Petronet LNG is aiming to extend its long-term deal with Qatar to beyond 2028, the company said on Monday.

The Indian oil and gas company has already signed a deal to purchase 7.5 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of LNG from the Gulf state under a long-term deal expiring in 2028.

However, Petronet has now expressed interest in extending its deal with Qatar before it expires in seven years time, Head of Finance V.K. Mishra said.

“It is a good contract and perhaps we will be able to negotiate with them,” Mishra told an analyst after the June quarter revenue of Petronet.

He said the company will carry out negotiations starting from 2023 to further extend the contract under new terms and conditions. 

Read also: Qatar’s economy ’emerging strong’ post Covid-19 pandemic: PwC

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to increase shares of the cleaner fuel in the state’s energy mix from the current 6.2% to 15% by 2030.

Meanwhile, Petronet is set to build a third LNG import terminal on the east coast of the country to further expand its capacity. 

Mishra also noted that the company is carrying out gas demand assessment before it starts placing construction orders for the project set to commence next year.

Demands for supplies under long-term deals have increased recently as LNG prices in India witness significant spikes, Petronet said on Saturday.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

US Air Force to probe human remains found on Afghanistan evacuation plane

Farah AlSharif - 0
Panicked Afghans stormed the airport in a bid to flee the country after the Taliban captured control of Kabul. The US Air Force is investigating...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:17

The Round Up | 17 August 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
All the top stories in Qatar on Tuesday: 🇦🇫 Qatar FM meets top Taliban leader in Doha 🏦 UK Banker named in anti-Qatar campaign case ✈️ Rights...
Read more
Business

QNB customers can now pay using iPhones or Apple Watches

Hala Abdallah - 0
QNB becomes the first bank to introduce Apple Pay in Qatar. Qatar National Bank (QNB) announced on Tuesday the launch of Apple Pay through its...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.