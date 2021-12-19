24 C
Infantino proposes Arabic as official FIFA language as organisation takes on Arab Cup

By Hala Abdallah

Gianni Infantino I Source: FIFA

FIFA plans to adopt Arabic as its official language in recognition of its importance. 

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed that Arabic becomes included as an official language of the world football organisation.

“The FIFA President’s proposal stems from long-term discussions with stakeholders in Qatar and those across the MENA region, and coincides with the conclusion of the FIFA Arab Cup, which successfully brought together 23 national teams in a celebration of football and unity across the Middle East and Arab world,” FIFA said on Saturday.

The move was announced on the UN’s World Arabic Language Day, which also coincided with the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 final on Saturday.

“In recognition of the importance of the Arabic language, which is spoken not only by the 450 million people that live in the more than 20 Arabic-speaking countries but also by millions of Arabs worldwide, the FIFA President will propose that Arabic becomes an official language of FIFA.”

FIFA hosted the first ever Arab Cup tournament under its jurisdiction in Qatar this year ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, also taking place in the Gulf state next year. The Arab Cup tournament was designed to test Qatar ability to host the upcoming global event.

Read also: Algeria lifts FIFA Arab Cup 2021 at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium

Infantino has frequently expressed satisfaction with Qatar’s rapid development and readiness to hold major sporting events.

On Saturday, the footballing chief told beIN SPORTS that the Arab Cup will continue under FIFA following the successful first run in Qatar. 

“We will make it possible, under the umbrella of FIFA: the FIFA Arab Cup will continue,” said Infantino. “It has to continue [because] it’s such a successful event.”

“It is proof of what football can do; bringing continents together, bringing people together, bringing countries together, bringing fans together, and bringing players together,” the FIFA president added.

“This joy, this emotion, which we have been feeling throughout this tournament – not only in Qatar but in the entire Arab World and all over the world.”

“We will discuss how and under which conditions, but it will continue with the best players playing in this competition,” Infantino noted.

With this paving the way to more Arab fans, adding Arabic to the four current languages of FIFA – English, French, German and Spanish – could prove to be beneficial.

