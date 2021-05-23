Infantino says workers’ rights ‘top priority’ for both Qatar and FIFA

Qatar’s much-anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off in less than two years.

Workers and human rights are a priority for FIFA and its World Cup 2022 host Qatar, the organisation’s President Gianni Infantino said at the 71st FIFA virtual Congress..

In response to questions raised by members of the FIFA General Assembly, the official said both Qatar and FIFA are both immensely committed to the human rights cause and workers’ protection.

This is evident through the country’s legal reforms that were introduced last year and the significant effort by Qatar’s government to ensure that laws are being implemented across the country, the latest being the launch of a new unified platform for workers’ complaints and disputes.

The move provides employees and staff members with a platform to submit complaints related to work issues, in ongoing efforts to improve conditions across the country.

Infantino also said the 2022 World Cup is expected to be “the most important and greatest tournament ever,” and will leave a significant social impact and a great legacy not only in Qatar, but regionwide.

The optimal preparations made by Qatari authorities to ensure the success of the tournament is evident, he added, emphasising that the upcoming major global sporting event will be “exceptional in everything.”

The sports official said Doha will surprise the world with sports and service facilities planned to cater to fans, teams, and delegations while visiting the country.

In a speech, Infantino urged representatives of international organisations to attend Qatar’s Arab Cup – due to be held later this year – to find out the reality of the situation.

The long-awaited Arab tournament is also seen as a vital opportunity to test operations and facilities a year before Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup.

Matches will take place at six Qatar stadiums, most of which are complete, while others are in the final stages of construction.

The finals of the Arab Cup 2021 and the 2022 World Cup are set to take place on the same date, 18 December, but one year apart. This also comes in conjunction with Qatar’s National Day.

The 23 nations participating in the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 are Qatar (host nation), Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

