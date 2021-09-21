‘Inspirational’ Sheikha Hind completes first Olympic distance triathlon

The Qatari royal and Qatar Foundation CEO shared the story of her journey in training for the triathlon on her social media.

Qatar Foundation CEO Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani has completed her first Olympic distance triathlon.

The Qatari royal announced the news on Instagram where she explained how she was inspired to train for the triathlon following the birth of her daughter 10 years ago.

“Outside the hospital, the roads were closed as an Ironman race was about to start. From that day I was inspired to one day compete in a triathlon,” she said.

Since then, Sheikha Hind began training for the triathlon at Qatar’s diverse range of facilities and centres, naming the Olympic cycling track, Aspire Academy, Oxygen Park, 5/6 Park, and the EC recreation centre and stadium as some of the places she visited for training.

“My feet were numb from the cold for the entire bike race and for most of the run,” said Sheikha Hind on Instagram.

Nevertheless, the royal has no plans to stop, expressing plans to take part in the next race.

“I felt I could have done better. But that’s the competitor in me, and it’s fuel for my next race,” she said.

“I’m proud of my achievement. After getting cancelled and then postponed, I wasn’t even sure if I was ever going to race. But it gave me more time to train (and recover from delivering a baby!) and I couldn’t have done it alone.

“The support I got from my family, friends and coaches gave me the confidence to follow through. From my dad cheering me on after my swim sessions, my mum advising me on which bike to take, my husband’s words of support (and looking after the kids!) and my brother making sure my experience will forever be preserved.

“And of course, my cheerleaders, sisters and the biggest motivation I had on that day. All of this made my experience that more special.

The announcement on Instagram, which accompanied a range of images from the race, was met with praise online with many taking to the comment section to laud her achievement.

One Instagram user said “what an inspiration we are so lucky to have to look up to.”

Qatar’s Olympic Committee commented “‎‏#YouInspireUs.”

Another user said they were “proud of you and your achievements.”

