39 C
Doha
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Technology

Instagram unveils birthdate requirement to battle child abuse

By Farah AlSharif

-

Health & TechnologyTechnology
[Pexels]

Under the new policy, all Instagram users will be required to enter their birthdate before before using the app.

Facebook has announced that its video and photo sharing platform Instagram will now require all its users to enter their birthdate before using the app, as the company ramps up efforts to create a child-safe experience for minors.

Users who sign up for the app have been required to enter their birthdate since 2019. Now, existing users will be asked to provide their age upon opening the app.

If the request is dismissed, Instagram will blur posts that are marked as sensitive in the short term. However, the app will eventually require all users to add their birthdate in order to continue using Instagram at all.

Protection or privacy: Should Apple scan your iPhone for child abuse content?

“This information allows us to create new safety features for young people, and helps ensure we provide the right experiences to the right age group,” said Facebook in a statement.

In March, Facebook introduced changes that prevent adults from sending messages to people under 18 who don’t follow them. In July, the company started to default new users under the age of 16 into private accounts.

More updates from the company include preventing advertisers from targeting audiences under 18 by using any information other than their basic demographic information.

These updates help Facebook comply with the age-appropriate design code, which was recently enforced by the UK and requires companies to identify child users and make amendments to secure their personal data, limit attempts to alter their behaviour, and ensure their wellbeing.

Organisations have until 2 September 2021 to ensure their compliance to the age-appropriate design code.

Other companies are also taking action.

Apple Inc recently said it will activate child abuse detection system to scan photo libraries on iPhones to detect images associated with child abuse stored on its online iCloud feature.

Companies including TikTok and Google have also recently made changes to how they treat child users.

However, not all companies have attributed the UK legislation for their recent product updates.

According to statement by a Facebook spokesperson, the company’s move to introduce stricter privacy settings for children “wasn’t based on any specific regulation, but rather on what’s best for the safety and privacy of our community”.

Although Instagram does not require users to share proof that their birthdate is accurate, such as through scanning identification cards, the platform does utilise a variety of techniques to identify children who have input fake information when signing up.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar gears up for European qualifiers match against Serbia

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar is back to the European qualifiers for 2022, where it is set to face off with Serbia, Portugal and Luxembourg in Group A. Qatar's...
Read more
Health & Technology

Plant-based egg, meat company ‘Eat Just’ gets cracking with Qatar expansion

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatari vegans will soon enjoy quality plant-based dishes, as Eat Just seeks to launch a branch in Doha. San Francisco-based Eat Just Inc revealed plans...
Read more
Health & Technology

Qatar Charity bolsters Syria women and children’s hospital with essential equipment

Farah AlSharif - 0
The charity has aided the Al-Mahaba Hospital in Afrin which provides services to thousands of families in the city and neighbouring villages. Qatar Charity has...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Health & Technology

Doctors, medical staff outraged over sudden suspension of yearly raise

Farah AlSharif - 0
Doctors and administrators at the Primary Health Care Centre were shocked to find out that their annual raises were being stopped. Doctors and administrators at...

Cuban doctors, medics return home after helping Qatar with Covid-19 battle

COVID-19

Qatar condemns attacks as third deadly explosion rocks Kabul airport

News

Qatar receives first batch of F-15 fighter jets

News

Europe’s biggest motor event set to come to Qatar

Technology

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.