29.4 C
Doha
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Intensive care admissions higher than Covid-19 peak last year

By Farah AlSharif

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
Unsplash
Officials say Qatar has seen a significant increase in patients needing intensive care due to Covid-19, surpassing last year’s peak.
More people are in Intensive Care Units (ICU) now than during the peak of the first Covid-19 wave in May last year, officials at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) revealed.
“Since the middle of March, the number of people receiving life-saving medical treatment in our intensive care units has more than doubled and we now have more than 280 people with Covid-19 in intensive care,” said acting chairman of HMC’s ICU Dr Ahmed Al- Mohamed on Al Rayyan TV.
“To put this into perspective, at the peak of the first wave in May 2020, we had around 220 patients in intensive care. It is clear that people are becoming sicker and experiencing more severe symptoms in this second wave of the virus.
“In the past two weeks alone, we have seen an 82% increase in the number of people infected with the virus in ICU,” he added. Some 40% of the cases in intensive care during the current wave are under the age of 50.
The UK Covid-19 variant has been a significant factor in the recent increase in people needing intensive care, they said.
This is because the UK variant is more transmissible than the original strain of Covid-19, meaning that it can pass more easily from person to person and can cause more severe illness. People infected with the UK variant are more likely to need intensive care and require hospitalisation.
However, director of Public Health at the MoPH Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad al-Thani explained that people can still take proactive steps to protect themselves and reduce their chances of infection.
“Very early on in the global efforts to produce Covid-19 vaccines, Qatar was clear that it wanted to only procure internationally approved, safe and effective vaccines for its population,” said al-Thani.
“The two Covid-19 vaccines currently being used in Qatar – Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna – have both been shown to be effective at preventing severe symptoms due to the UK variant,” he added.
Qatar’s inoculation program has in recent weeks been drastically expanded to help increase the number of doses being administered across the country.
Earlier this week, a new drive in vaccination centre in Al Wakra that has the capacity of vaccinating 3,000 to 4,000 people a day was opened.
So far, nearly 22% of adults – 16 years or above – have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Eligibility age lowered to 40 as vaccination drive gains speed

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The previous vaccine eligibility was for those aged 50 and above. Qatar's Ministry of Public Health lowered the age threshold for Covid-19 vaccines to...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Five mental health apps to help clear your mind

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Better mindset, better heart: start your mental health journey with these 5 amazing apps.  With more restrictions and a worrying number of Covid-19 cases on...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatari women reject ‘distorted’ HRW report

Farah AlSharif - 0
A movement emerged to defend "Qatari values" after a Human Rights Watch report on Qatari women was published. Qatari women took to social media following...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.