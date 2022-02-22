Iran and Qatar sign 14 official cooperation documents

The Prime Minister of Qatar noted that President Raisi’s visit is a historical one, where bilateral ties between the two countries yield potential expansion in many fields.

Iran and Qatar strengthened bilateral on Monday ties through a series of signed agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) covering major sectors.

The two countries signed a total of 14 different agreements and covered different sectors of cooperation. These include trade, sea and air transportation, visa cancellation, standard, electricity, culture and education.

Among the signatories of the cooperation documents were Iranian Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Petroleum, Road and Urban Development, Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism, and Energy as well as their Qatari counterparts, held on the sidelines of the meeting between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency.

During the joint session, the Iranian President raised the significance of a strong bilateral relation, saying “strengthening the bilateral interactions between Iran and Qatar must also lead to regional cooperation and role playing of both counties at the international scene, as the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been a truthful neighbour and a true friend for the entire regional countries, including Qatar, and the best proof for that claim is Iran’s permanent support for the oppressed Palestinian nation,” as per reports.

The President further denounced the “efforts made by some countries for naturalising their ties with Israel, reiterating that the presence of “Zionists” in the region is to the loss of all regional countries, because that regime puts at stake the stability and security of other countries to ensure materialising its own interests.”

The Iranian Prime Minister Hossein Amir-Abdolahian, reiterated Iran’s openness to diplomatic ties with the region saying, “strengthening relations with neighbours, especially the Arab countries, is the main priority of Iran’s foreign policy. We extend our hand towards our neighbours.”

The President called on all Iranians outside of Iran to put effort into preserving the “culture of their homeland” and noted that obstacles will be removed in regards to Iranian nationals residing in different countries, making investments or performing economic activities outside of Iran. This is attainable through Iran’s efforts in cooperating with neighbouring countries.

Upon proposing an Iran Trade Center in Qatar, President Raisi noted that Iran has “great potentials that are not properly introduced to Qatari economic activists and businessmen.”

Such a center will be responsible for introducing Iran’s business potentials to Qatar’s economy and its activists.

Iran-Qatar 2022 agreements and MoU

An MoU on organising political consultations on issues of common interest between the foreign ministries of both countries was signed by the signatories of Iran and Qatar, according to the Amiri Diwan. An MoU was signed for collaboration in the field of “diplomatic training” between the Diplomatic Institute and the Institute for Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs both countries.

The Iranian President and the Amir oversaw the signing of an agreement which would cancel visa requirements for diplomatic and special passport holders. A deal was also signed for another radio and television cooperation between Qatar Media Corporation and the National Iranian Radio and Television.

The first executive program agreement in the field of youth and sports for the years 2022 to 2023 was also signed. With regards to sea and air transportation, an MoU was signed between the Qatar Ports Management Company, Mwani Qatar, and the Iran Ports and Maritime Organisation as well as a maritime transport agreement between the governments of the two countries, and finally an MoU for joint bilateral cooperation in the land transport field.

For energy, the two countries signed an MoU between the Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa) and Iran’s Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (Tavanir).

An MoU was also signed between the two countries on cooperation in the field of standardisation between the Qatar General Authority for Standardisation and Metrology and the Iranian National Standards Organisation. An MoU in the field of higher education and scientific research, as well as the first ever executive program of the agreement on cultural and technical cooperation between the two countries for the years 2022 to 2023 were on the list of signed documents.

The two leaders also observed the signing of an MoU for cooperation in the tourism sector between Tehran and Doha as well as an MoU for joint cooperation in the field of free zones between the Qatar Free Zones Authority and the Supreme Council of Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones in Iran.

President Raisi and the Amir, at the joint session, stressed the importance of the executive officials and the heads of the Joint Economic Commission of both sides to set specific goals with exact deadlines for the implementation of the signed objectives and exert “double-efforts” into attaining them.

The Amir underlined Qatar’s constant support for the rights of the Iranian nation “in benefitting from the peaceful nuclear technology, arguing that Qatar has always emphasized that dialogue is the only way to resolve the disputes among countries,” reports stated.

Vienna talks

The Amir Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani indicated his hope in the soon resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue and its potential transformation to an agreement that all parties are pleased with and expressed his respect to the right of countries to use nuclear technology peacefully and in accordance with international treaties, reports said.

#ViennaTalks have been going on between #Iran, P4+1 and the representative of EU, from the beginning and this path will continue unchanged until a result is reached. Negotiation with US is not on the agenda of Iranian team because it will not be the source of any progress. — علی شمخانی (@alishamkhani_ir) February 21, 2022

Pointing out the nuclear deal’s key role in the region’s stability and security, the Amir highlighted his country’s readiness in negotiating and reaching a deal where all signatories are satisfied.

The Iranian President noted that “conclusion of a good deal would rely on the fulfilment of the interests of the Iranian nation and removal of the sanctions, as well as the submission of the needed guarantees and discarding politicisation against Tehran,” according to reports.

The Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji said that “imposing unilateral sanctions against the members of the GECF not only violates international law but also endangers the world’s energy security,” reports noted.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said in a tweet that Vienna talks will not engender any beneficial change as negotiations with the US are not seen as a “source of any progress.”

