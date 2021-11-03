Iran beats Saudi Arabia in handball tournament in Qatar

Qatar will be hosting the Asian Men’s Club League Championship next year.
Iran’s national handball team emerged victorious against Saudi Arabia in a 24-16 win on Tuesday during the Four-Nation Friendly Championship in Qatar.
The Iranian team is now set to play against Kuwait for its second match on Thursday before then facing Qatar on Saturday.
The current tournament in Qatar is taking place in preparation for the 2022 Asian Men’s Handball Championship, which is scheduled between 18-31 January in Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile Qatar will be hosting the 24th edition of Asian Men’s Club League Championship for the fifth time, which is scheduled to take place between 18-27 June next year.
The sporting event in Doha is a qualifier for the FIFA Super Globe Club World Championship 2022.
Previous tournaments took place in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. Last year’s tournament took place in Jeddah and concluded with Qatar’s Al Duhail’s victory.