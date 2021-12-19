Iran rejects ‘unconstructive’ joint GCC summit statement as nuclear talks adjourn

The US said it sees “no pathway” to returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran has rejected as “unconstructive” statements made during the 42nd Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC] summit’s final communique on Tehran’s nuclear activity and military role in the region.

This came a day after Gulf countries at the high-profile meeting condemned Iran’s nuclear advances, including uranium enrichment, which the bloc described as a “failure to adhere to its international commitments”.

The bloc also voiced its concern over Iran’s interference in Yemen’s domestic affairs by arming the Houthi rebels, noting it is a violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2216.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh described the statements as a “continuation of the unconstructive and wrong attitude that is held by some of the Council’s members”.

Khatibzadeh also dismissed any interference in Iran’s nuclear programme, maintaining that it is peaceful.

Citing Iran’s Press TV, Tehran Times reported on Saturday that Khatibzadeh pointed out that some members of the GCC were “hiding behind” the bloc in order to broadcast their anti-Iran rhetoric.

While Khatibzadeh made no mention of these countries, he described them as the same countries behind the continued war on Yemen as well as those seen to be warming to Israel.

“Unfortunately, the continuation of war in Yemen…and entry of destructive entity of the Zionist regime have endangered the security and stability of the region, and the Islamic Republic has announced has declared its concerns in this regard,” noted Khatibzadeh.

The statement hinted towards the UAE and Bahrain as they are the only countries in the region that have openly normalised with Israel through the signing of the Abraham Accords last year.

The statement also came amid what appears to be a split in the GCC countries’ stance vis-a-vis Iran.

Qatar has maintained its ties with Iran over the past years and previously offered to mediate between the latter and the US while saying that it would “spare no efforts” in restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

While both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have had their own rivalries with Iran, the two Gulf states have appeared to start shifting their foreign policies.

This came after the 2017 GCC crisis was resolved earlier this year following the signing of the Al-Ula Declaration.

During the latest GCC crisis, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt launched an illegal land, air and sea blockade on Qatar over claims that is sponsors terrorism. Doha has vehemently denied those allegations.

The quartet claimed the move was due to Qatar’s relations with Iran and Turkey.

Since reconciling, Qatar has offered to mediate between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Iran. On the other hand, it offered to mediate between Abu Dhabi, Tehran and Ankara.

Saudi Arabia and Iran held several rounds of talks over the past months, signaling warming ties between the two regional rivals. Senior UAE officials have also had recent meetings with Iranian diplomats.

Despite the statements made in the GCC summit, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told a press conference in Riyadh that the kingdom remains interested in having normal ties with Iran.

“Our stance is clear. Our hands are stretched out to this [new Iranian] administration as they were to the previous one. We want to form normal relations with our neighbours in Iran,” said bin Farhan.