Iran, US coaches vow to kick politics out of FIFA World Cup 2022 despite geopolitical rivalry

Geopolitical rival Iran and the United States were drawn in Group B for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which is set to take place this November.

The coaches of both the Iranian and American teams have vowed to put aside all political hostilities when their sides meet in the biggest global football event later this year.

During Qatar’s glittery draw event held over the weekend, both countries found themselves in the same group. The ‘Persian Leopards’ were drawn in Group B along with England and the US.

Iran and the United States severed formal diplomatic relations in 1980. The bitter geopolitical rivals have not met at the major sporting event since the 1998 World Cup, when the Iranian team won 2-1 against its American counterpart in a politically charged game.

“Football transcends a lot of the political stuff and we are able to remain friends on the pitch,” said Gregg Berhalter, coach of the US team.