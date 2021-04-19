33.4 C
Iraqi artist showcases unique 3D-tech pieces at Katara exhibition

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Culture

Art lovers can now enjoy the beautiful exhibition from the comfort of their home. 

Iraqi artist Falah Al Saeedi is showcasing more than 20 paintings at Katara Cultural Village Foundation’s ‘Prism Virtual Exhibition’.

The innovative exhibit, displaying dozens of paintings created by Al Saeedi using 3D technology, can be accessed online, allowing enthusiasts to enjoy the artwork despite Covid-19 restrictions.

Most of the featured pieces were created using oil colours on canvases of different sizes, each of which boasting a unique set of colours and stunning visuals.

Al Saeedi says his artwork document moments, scenes and shots that aren’t dated by history or documented in books, taking viewers to a world that is completely reshaped and reformulated. This helps highlight why art is not a luxury, but rather a cultural necessity, he says.

Born in Babylon in 1976, Al Saeedi is considered one of the most prominent Iraqi plastic artists. His innovative and special style of work helped in making his success known in the world of art, with his work regularly marrying rich artistic experiences with deep cultural connections.

Read also: World Wildlife Day: Meet Qatar’s fascinating wildlife animals.

This year’s exhibits provides “aesthetic values ​​and contents” aimed to trigger the viewers senses, he said, noting his focus incorporates two dimensions: psychological and uniqueness.

Despite being held virtually, Al Saeedi says this allows for artists to take advantage of innovation to adapt in a way to provide an experience for art enthusiasts.

