Iraqi singer Aseel Hameem shoots debut music video in Qatar

After providing stunning backdrops to global superstars like Kanye West and Jessica Gibson, Qatar is now opening its doors to popular Iraqi artist Aseel Hameem who is shooting her debut music video right here in Doha.

Iraqi singer Aseel Hameem is no stranger to Qatar. The popular artist, who rose to prominence in recent years for a number of hit songs, participated in a Qatari COVID-19 awareness video and was also the voice behind a 2019 Qatari drama series.

But Aseel is now back in Doha to shoot a music video for her latest song “Ehfaz Shakli” – a Khaleeji song written by Rami Al Aboudi and composed by Ali Saber that simply translates to “memorise my appearance”.

The video, set to launch early this year was filmed by well-known director Husam Taha, who was in Doha’s Marsa Malaz Kempinski Hotel for the filming of the clip.

California-based event planning company Adam Afara injected some of its own style into the music video to set the romantic tone.

“It has been a pleasure to offer my signature floral arrangements in creating a magnificent set design that is luxurious and artistic in its décor,” set designer Adam Afara said while on location.

“It was a beautiful concept that has been brought to life by a great team, and I’m very much looking forward to the release of Aseel Hameem’s much awaited debut music video,” he added.

The American event planner of Lebanese origin, Adam Afara previously collaborated with top international artists such as Beyoncè, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian.

