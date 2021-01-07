23 C
Doha
Thursday, January 7, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Culture

Iraqi singer Aseel Hameem shoots debut music video in Qatar

By Ameera AlSaid

-

Culture

After providing stunning backdrops to global superstars like Kanye West and Jessica Gibson, Qatar is now opening its doors to popular Iraqi artist Aseel Hameem who is shooting her debut music video right here in Doha.

Iraqi singer Aseel Hameem is no stranger to Qatar. The popular artist, who rose to prominence in recent years for a number of hit songs, participated in a Qatari COVID-19 awareness video and was also the voice behind a 2019 Qatari drama series.

But Aseel is now back in Doha to shoot a music video for her latest song “Ehfaz Shakli” – a Khaleeji song written by Rami Al Aboudi and composed by Ali Saber that simply translates to “memorise my appearance”.

The video, set to launch early this year was filmed by well-known director Husam Taha, who was in Doha’s Marsa Malaz Kempinski Hotel for the filming of the clip.

Read Also: Action! Qatar becomes set for new Turkish series

California-based event planning company Adam Afara injected some of its own style into the music video to set the romantic tone.

“It has been a pleasure to offer my signature floral arrangements in creating a magnificent set design that is luxurious and artistic in its décor,” set designer Adam Afara said while on location. 

“It was a beautiful concept that has been brought to life by a great team, and I’m very much looking forward to the release of Aseel Hameem’s much awaited debut music video,” he added.

The American event planner of Lebanese origin, Adam Afara previously collaborated with top international artists such as Beyoncè, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian. 

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

FIFA, superstar footballers praise ‘landmark’ end to Gulf crisis

Sana Hussain - 0
Football in the Arab world will bring the people together: Infantino FIFA President Gianni Infantino welcomed the signing of the Al-Ula declaration between the member...
Read more
Events

Calling all collectors! ‘Mal Lawal’ auction offers rare decades-old gems

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The auction will include articles and pictures from the 1960s and 1970s for all collectors to enjoy. Curious to know what life looked like decades...
Read more
News

‘Tents to homes’: Qatar builds ‘Umran City’ to house displaced Syrians

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed the second residential project for displaced Syrians in the war-torn country. QRCS said it has completed the construction...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.