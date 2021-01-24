21.5 C
Doha
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Is Qatar on the brink of a second COVID wave?

By Farah AlSharif

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
Source: Ministry of Public Health

Authorities have downplayed the possibility of a second COVID-19 wave hitting Qatar, however an increase in positive cases over the past few weeks is raising concerns.

In an opening address to the Qatar Health 2021 Virtual Conference, the Minister of Public Health HE Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari declared that Qatar has avoided a second wave of the COVID-19 virus.

“We are completely safe from the threat of the second wave,” Dr. Al Kuwari said.

The country has succeeded in maintaining a low coronavirus fatality rate of 0.14%, one of the lowest in the world, with only 248 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

However, concerns of a second wave are on the rise as statistics indicate that Qatar’s infection numbers are slowly increasing.

Read also: 70% of population must receive COVID-19 vaccine to protect community: expert

On January 23, the Ministry of Public Health announced 251 new cases, 32 of which were from travellers coming into the country. Exactly four weeks ago the daily infection rate was 129, while at the end of the first week of December Qatar had recorded one of its lowest numbers of 117.

Qatar ended the year with 2,167 active covid cases, but now, less than a month into 2021 that number has increased drastically to 3,784, a huge 74.6% increase.

According to Qatar’s Open Data Portal, the number of daily cases has been increasing steadily since December of last year. Ironically this has coincided with the arrival of the much anticipated coronavirus vaccines.

However the slow pace at which authorities have been administering the vaccinations is something that has frustrated many and appears to be playing a role in the rising numbers.

That being said, according to statistics, Qatar is dealing with the pandemic more effectively than neighbouring countries, with a lower daily infection rate and much lower fatalities. Authorities continue to urge citizens and residents to adhere to safety precautions and hundreds of people have been fined for not abiding by regulations like waring a mask or breaching quarantine rules.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar opens new clinic to help smokers quit

Hala Abdallah - 0
Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) Tobacco Control Centre inaugurates a new smoking cessation Clinic. HMC’s Tobacco Control Centre opened a new dedicated smoking cessation clinic at...
Read more
Top Stories

Saudi technical team in Qatar to re-open embassy

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The move comes within the framework of restoring all diplomatic ties with Qatar after all GCC countries and Egypt signed the Al-Ula Declaration earlier...
Read more
News

Police retain Qatar Volleyball League title

Hala Abdallah - 0
Police SC crowned Qatar Volleyball league champions for the fourth time. Police Sports Club defeated Al Khor 3 sets to 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-13) at...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Top Stories

Bahrain seizes 130 properties belonging to Qatar’s royal family

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Analysts will see this as yet another antagonising move by Manama which has so far appeared resistant to GCC reconciliation. The Bahraini Official Gazette announced...

Mandatory hotel quarantine exemptions updated: health ministry

COVID-19

FIFA Club World Cup tickets on presale

News

Criticism over Qatar’s ‘slow paced’ vaccine campaign

COVID-19

Is Bahrain playing the role of saboteur in GCC reconciliation?

Top Stories

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.