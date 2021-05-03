29 C
Doha
Monday, May 3, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do New On The Scene

Is Qatar’s ‘Palm Island’ set for a comeback?

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

New On The SceneCulture
[Twitter / atiqasoliti]

The island was shut down during the mid 2000’s for reasons that have not been disclosed to the public.

News suggesting the restoration of Qatar’s deserted Palm Island surfaced after the Public Works Authority [Ashghal] published a tender on its website for the design, build, and dismantling of bridges of the island.

While Ashghal fell short of providing more information on the upcoming project, social media users quickly responded to the news with nostalgia.

“May God have mercy on my mother. She asked us to take her there after they first completed the island,” one Twitter user said.

Read also: A look into some of Qatar’s main heritage sites

Located in the middle of the Corniche, the man-made island was a landmark and ideal destination for residents of Qatar.

The island was covered in palm trees, hosted horses, swimming pools and water games for children. It also boasted restaurants serving a variety of cuisines as well as a resort.

Residents regularly visited the Palm Island, situated just off the banks of Doha’s corniche, using a dhow boat that transported visitors to the island.

In 2002, the small Palm Island held the torch relay for the 14th Asian Games that took place in South Korea, before it was later hosted in Qatar in 2006.

Until now, the reason behind its closure remains unclear, but the island remains a crucial part of the lives of those who grew up in Qatar.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Culture

Qatar astronomers say Eid Al Fitr predicted to land on May 13th

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar Calendar House predict May 13 could be the first day of Eid Al Fitr this year. Calculations by astronomers at Qatar Calendar House ...
Read more
Culture

A look into some of Qatar’s main heritage sites

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Heritage sites across Qatar provide a look into the country's past, enabling those in the present to understand the decades-long journey it has made. Qatar...
Read more
Culture

Garangao: The Gulf’s favourite Ramadan tradition

Farah AlSharif - 0
On the 14th evening of the holy month of Ramadan, countries in the Gulf celebrate a time-old tradition that is unique to the region...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.