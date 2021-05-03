Is Qatar’s ‘Palm Island’ set for a comeback?

The island was shut down during the mid 2000’s for reasons that have not been disclosed to the public.

News suggesting the restoration of Qatar’s deserted Palm Island surfaced after the Public Works Authority [Ashghal] published a tender on its website for the design, build, and dismantling of bridges of the island.

❤️ ذكرياااااااات ❤️ جزيرة النخيل في الدوحة

الصورة سنة 2001 😍 #قطر #Qatar تصوير اخوي المبدع @awtar_photo pic.twitter.com/rfyXR4zAjC — فهد الشهراني Pilot 🇶🇦 (@fahadq6r6) May 8, 2018

While Ashghal fell short of providing more information on the upcoming project, social media users quickly responded to the news with nostalgia.

“May God have mercy on my mother. She asked us to take her there after they first completed the island,” one Twitter user said.

Located in the middle of the Corniche, the man-made island was a landmark and ideal destination for residents of Qatar.

The island was covered in palm trees, hosted horses, swimming pools and water games for children. It also boasted restaurants serving a variety of cuisines as well as a resort.

Residents regularly visited the Palm Island, situated just off the banks of Doha’s corniche, using a dhow boat that transported visitors to the island.

In 2002, the small Palm Island held the torch relay for the 14th Asian Games that took place in South Korea, before it was later hosted in Qatar in 2006.

Until now, the reason behind its closure remains unclear, but the island remains a crucial part of the lives of those who grew up in Qatar.

