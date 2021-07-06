Is this a grande problem? Qatar coffee most expensive in region

Got the dough for a cup of Joe? Qatar holds rank for the most expensive coffee in the region at $6.79 dollars a cup.

Qatar boasts the most expensive coffee in the region, according to career news site The Ladders.

The World Coffee Index 2021 revealed that Qatar cafes charge an average of $6.79 per cup, while Iran offers the cheapest price of coffee in the region and world at $0.46 per cup.

Qatar as well as Kuwait, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have been ranked among the top 10 most expensive places in the world for coffee.

The index noted that coffee shop culture is growing, especially in the Middle East, where specialty coffees have becoming very popular and have skyrocketed in demand across the region.

Coffee is a traditional symbol of friendship and hospitality in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). In the Gulf, hot Arabic coffee is usually served with dates.

Lebanon comes on top for highest coffee consumption in the Middle East, though consumers there pay over $5.71 per cup, the third highest price in the region.

Qatar is also among the top 10 countries in tea consumption in the Middle East and North African region, according to recent statistics.

Ranking 7th after Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt Oman, and Tunisia, Qatar recorded a total consumption of 0.6 kilograms of tea per person, followed by Iraq, Jordan, and Bahrain with 0.5 kg.

