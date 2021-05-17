Israeli airstrikes ‘destroy QRCS headquarters’ in Gaza

The QRCS building in the besieged Gaza Strip was destroyed.

The headquarters of Qatar Red Crescent Society in Gaza was targeted by Israeli air strikes on Monday evening, according to local reports.

“Major destruction in our office as a result of Israeli warplanes targeting two floors of the same building, opposite to the ministry of health in the Ghazi Al Shawa building,” the director of QRCS in Gaza, Akram Nassar said, according to a tweet online.

The organisation confirmed the news on Twitter saying it was “exposed to shelling by the Israeli occupation forces today, Monday 17/5/2021 at 6pm, Jerusalem local time.”

Two Palestinians, including a child, were killed in the attack, while 10 others were injured.

تعرض مقر الهلال الأحمر القطري الكائن في قطاع غزة للقصف المباشر من جانب قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، مما أدى إلى وقوع شهيدين وأكثر من 10 جرحى، بالإضافة إلى تدمير مقر الهلال.#غزة_تنتصر_للقدس #غزة_تنتفض pic.twitter.com/Ft6oajYHys — فهد العمادي (@fahedalemadi) May 17, 2021

In a statement, Qatar’s foreign minister slammed the assault as a violation of international law.

“The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation’s bombing of the Qatari Red Crescent Society building in the besieged Gaza Strip, which resulted in several deaths and injuries,” the statement said.

“Parallel to the attack on the Red Crescent, another operation caused damages and destruction of parts of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prostheses, as a result of the continuous attacks on buildings surrounding the hospital. Israel has also shamelessly bombed Al-Jalaa tower, which housed a number of media institutions, including Al-Jazeera offices in the Gaza Strip,” it added.

“The targeting of humanitarian and media institutions is a clear violation of international law, humanitarian norms and values,” the statement said, vowing Doha will “spare no effort in supporting the just Palestinian cause and the brotherly people of Palestine.”

QRCS has been working to respond to the needs of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied territories despite mounting Israeli aggression.

On Sunday, the organisation announced it the allocation of $1 million to help Palestinians facing a second week of deadly Israeli violence that has killed more than 200 so far, including 58 children.

The emergency response will provide basic needs, such as medicines and medical consumable, ambulances, medical equipment for hospitals, materials to prevent the spread of Covid-19, food and non-food supplies, as well as assistance to partially repair damaged homes.

The essential aid comes as Israel’s military continued to launch deliberate attacks targeting health facilities and ambulance crews. On Tuesday, reports confirmed Israel had struck roads leading up to Gaza’s main Al-Shifa hospital. It also bombed a Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) clinic.

“Last night, an MSF clinic in #Gaza where we provide trauma and burn treatment was damaged by Israeli aerial bombardment, leaving a sterilization room unusable and a waiting area damaged. No one was injured in our clinic, but people were killed by the bombing,” MSF said in a tweet.

Ever prior to the Israeli bombardment in the besieged strip, Palestine’s health sector has been struggling due to a lack of resources amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.