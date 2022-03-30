22.6 C
Doha
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri launches fourth corvette for Qatar

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top Stories
Source: Fincantieri

Rome is amongst Doha’s most important warship suppliers.

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has launched a fourth Zubarahclass corvette for Qatar, “Sumaysimah” as the Gulf state expands its navy.

The newly-launched vessel is the latest out of a total of four ships ordered by Qatar’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) under a 2017 deal worth more than $5 billion ($553,5250,000). The agreement entailed four corvettes, one amphibious vessel, and two off shore patrol vessels.

“The Al Zubarah-class corvettes, designed consistent with the RINAMIL rules, will be highly flexible and capable of fulfilling different kinds of tasks, from surveillance with sea rescue capacities to being fighting vessels,” said the shipbuilder.

The Sumaysimah vessel’s launch took place at the Muggiano (La Spezia) shipyard, attended by a number of officials from Qatar’s MOD including Brigadier Rashid Al Qashouti, Chief of Staff Representative of Qatar Armed Forces.

DIMDEX 2022: How Qatar expanded its navy significantly

Several Italian defence officials were in attendance, including Rear Admiral Riccardo Marchiò, Italian Navy MCM Force Commander, and by Marco Acca, Deputy General Manager Naval Vessel Division of Fincantieri.

According to the Italian shipbuilder, the vessels measure are at least 107 meters long and 14.70 wide. They can also carry 112 persons on board and can hold one NH90 helicopter.

Italy is amongst Qatar’s most important international partners in the maritime industry, as the Gulf state seeks to expand its navy.

After Qatar’s MOD struck the major deal with Fincantieri, the building process of the vessels started in 2018.

The previous and the third Al Zubarah-Class air defence corvette was ready in 2021, which also has a weapon system as well as ballistic missiles defence abilities.

Beyond manufacturing ships, Fincantieri had agreed to established a branch in Doha in 2017 as a subsidiary licensed by the Qatar Financial Centre.

The agreement was crucial in ensuring that the Italian company can easily provide logistical support in the design and construction process of the Italian ships at home.

Then in 2020, Fincantieri signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the MOD’s Barzan Holding to strengthen their cooperation. In January, Qatar reportedly purchased six Leonardo M-346 jet trainers as part of a 2020 defence deal. Beyond defence, the two countries share strong bilateral ties.

In February, Qatar and Italy held the first Qatar-Italy strategic dialogue in Rome, where senior diplomats from the two countries reviewed their bilateral ties and issues of common concern. Such topics included the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As the Russian invasion continues to threat Europe’s gas supplies, Qatar was approached by some of its Western partners, including Italy.

In March, Italy turned to Qatar to potentially replace its gas supplies during a visit by Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. Rome’s gas supply heavily relies on gas imports, that amount to more than 90% of its demand.

In 2020, Russia made up 40% of those imports.

Last year, Qatar helped evacuate more than 1000 Italian citizens and Afghan nationals after the Taliban militarily seized power in August last year. Qatar also agreed to move Italy’s embassy from Kabul to Doha.

Italy also stands as Qatar’s eighth largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exchanges witnessing a 56% growth in the first 10 months of 2021.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

US Navy Fifth fleet Commander : Qatar is key member of maritime partnership

Homara Choudhary - 0
The US Fifth fleet, was established in 1995. However, the US Navy has been providing a continual presence in the Gulf since 1948. As the...
Read more
Business

Turkish Aerospace seeks to hire Qatar University students under new MoU

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Gulf state and Turkey have long cooperated in numerous fields. Qatar University (QU) and Turkish Aerospace agreed to strengthen their cooperation in research and...
Read more
Business

DIMDEX 2022: Qatar’s role has an “important strategic impact”

Fatemeh Salari - 0
Boeing displays the F15-QA jet and sees the agreement with Qatari Amiri Air Force as "significant milestone." Militaries and defence companies gather from around the...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.