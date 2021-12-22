22 C
It’s a promo fit for the stars! Check out Pizza Hut’s Super Limo deal

By Doha News Team

-

DiningDoha Eats
[Pizza Hut]

Here’s a brand new pizza deal to get your mouth watering for just 99 Qatari Riyals!

Pizza Hut is celebrating New Years with a brand new ‘Super Limo’ deal that will undoubtedly satisfy your cravings without emptying your wallet.

The promotion includes a one meter-long delicious Limo pizza, one pasta of your choice, one portion of potato wedges, three dip sauces (Fiery Peri Sauce, Creamy Ranch, BBQ sauce) and one foot-long Hershey’s cookie to top off your meal.

[Pizza Hut]
And the good news is, all of that is only QAR 99! Head over to the Pizza Hut store in Almeera Supermarket in Al-Daffna and ask for the Super Limo deal, or order online through Pizza Hut’s website here to get the amazing offer delivered to your doorstep.

You can also place your order through the phone by calling 4432 0320.

The American multinational restaurant chain and international franchise also offers other great promos that all pizza lovers can enjoy, including two large pizzas for the price of one, two medium pizza for the price of one and two pizzas with three sides for only QAR 89.

With more than 45 outlets across the country, foodies can enjoy any of Pizza Hut’s deals with a click of a bottom.

A new branch at Rawdat Al Hamama has also opened in ongoing efforts to expand the food chain to allow more people to enjoy the world’s favourite pizza.

