It’s here! 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy arrives in Qatar

The trophy will be awarded to the champions that will come out on top at the FIFA World Cup next year.

Qatar has officially received the World Cup trophy that will be awarded to the winner of the global tournament set to be held in the Gulf state next year.

The cup arrived just days before the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy marked 500 days till the highly anticipated event on Thursday.

The long-awaited tournament will take place between November 21 and December 18 at eight state-of-the-art stadiums built and dedicated for the big event.

In 2010, the Gulf state made history after becoming the first ever Arab country to win the right to host the World Cup tournament.

FIFA officially announced that the tournament will be played during the winter season for the first time due to extreme humidity and heat levels in the summer months in Doha.

Qatar has undertaken many infrastructure and construction projects ahead of the event, such as the building of multiple World Cup stadiums and other projects, including the metro system and the an expansion of the Hamad International Airport.

Authorities have repeatedly said they plan to host a Covid-free World Cup and said one million shots of the vaccine will be provided to international spectators flocking to the country.

Fans will not be allowed to enter stadiums without receiving the full doses of the vaccine.

Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup is expected to bring the country a major, multi-billion dollar economic boost.

“We anticipate the contribution to the economy essentially would be around about $20 billion,” said Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy Hassan Al Thawadi.

This sum is equivalent to almost 11% of the Qatar’s gross domestic product in the year 2019, though Al Thawadi added that more detailed projections won’t be known until after the event takes place at the end of 2022.

Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has also said that Qatar’s preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup are expected to be complete in the “coming months,” noting the global sporting event will go ahead as planned despite the pandemic challenges.

“We, in Qatar, are ready for this occasion,” Sheikh Tamim stated during a video speech at the SPIEF economic conference in St Petersburg.

“The pandemic affected everyone, not just Qatar. True, there was a delay but it was a very limited delay in some World Cup preparations which will all be complete in the coming months.”

