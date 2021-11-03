33.8 C
Doha
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do Events

It’s jazz time! Curtains open for European Jazz Festival in Katara

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

CultureEvents
[Unsplash]

Silence your phones and get ready for an unforgettable jazz night at Katara Cultural Village. 

Ready for a swinging evening of jazz? Well, Katara European Jazz Festival is set to kick off on Wednesday in cooperation with 11 European embassies.

The music festival will take place in the cultural village up until 6 November, allowing all music enthusiasts to enjoy a rhythmic night free of charge. With the weather finally breezing up, this could be the perfect outing to make your day memorable.

The festival is expected to return bigger and better this year thanks to sponsorship from the European Union, Katara General Manager Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti said.

Qatar Airways, Qatar Music Academy, FNAC, Fifty-One East, EUNIC (European Union National Institutes for Culture), European Union Delegation to the State of Qatar, and Delegation of the European Union in Kuwait are also sponsoring the festival.

For those keen on attending, expect to be mesmerised by a spectacular performance by a French orchestra.

Read also: Naomi Campbell among A-list celebrities, designers in Qatar to support young talent.

Several ambassadors have expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to bring their artists to perform in Qatar – dubbed the cultural hub of the region.

“Since our first participation in the festival, we have welcomed groups from Cataluña, Galicia, Madrid, or the Basque Country. We are keen to welcome Sergio de Lope this year, an artist from Andalusia,” said Spain’s ambassador Maria Belen Alfaro Hernandez.

In addition to the Spanish artists, German’s Jin Jim, Italian Ferra and Casarano, Poland’s Monika Borzym and Krzysztof, Belgium’s MEQ, and other artists will also perform at the festival.

“Poland will be represented by one of the most talented jazz artists of the young generation, the phenomenal duo of Monika Borzym and Krzysztof Dys,” said Poland’s envoy Janusz Janke.

“They will present their joint project, ‘Monika Borzym Sings Old Songs’, which was inspired by songs written by Polish composers and literary authors prior 1939.”

Despite their different backgrounds, all of the musicians will play together in perfect harmony.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Former Afghan VP demands release of peace talks tapes to counter US ‘propaganda’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The US has faced criticism for its exit from Afghanistan. Former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh asked runaway President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday to release...
Read more
COVID-19

Is the Covid-19 vaccine safe for kids below 11?

Hala Abdallah - 0
Health experts are encouraging parents to register their 5 to 11 year-old children for the Covid-19 vaccine. The US Food and Drug Administration approved on...
Read more
Opinion

Should Qatar offer mediation over Kashmir?

Dr Farhan Chak - 0
Qatar needs to hedge its bets, protect economic prospects, and encourage India to reconsider its policies by offering mediation on Kashmir, writes Farhan Chak. During...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.