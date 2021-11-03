It’s jazz time! Curtains open for European Jazz Festival in Katara

Silence your phones and get ready for an unforgettable jazz night at Katara Cultural Village.

Ready for a swinging evening of jazz? Well, Katara European Jazz Festival is set to kick off on Wednesday in cooperation with 11 European embassies.

The music festival will take place in the cultural village up until 6 November, allowing all music enthusiasts to enjoy a rhythmic night free of charge. With the weather finally breezing up, this could be the perfect outing to make your day memorable.

The festival is expected to return bigger and better this year thanks to sponsorship from the European Union, Katara General Manager Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti said.

Qatar Airways, Qatar Music Academy, FNAC, Fifty-One East, EUNIC (European Union National Institutes for Culture), European Union Delegation to the State of Qatar, and Delegation of the European Union in Kuwait are also sponsoring the festival.

For those keen on attending, expect to be mesmerised by a spectacular performance by a French orchestra.

Several ambassadors have expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to bring their artists to perform in Qatar – dubbed the cultural hub of the region.

“Since our first participation in the festival, we have welcomed groups from Cataluña, Galicia, Madrid, or the Basque Country. We are keen to welcome Sergio de Lope this year, an artist from Andalusia,” said Spain’s ambassador Maria Belen Alfaro Hernandez.

In addition to the Spanish artists, German’s Jin Jim, Italian Ferra and Casarano, Poland’s Monika Borzym and Krzysztof, Belgium’s MEQ, and other artists will also perform at the festival.

“Poland will be represented by one of the most talented jazz artists of the young generation, the phenomenal duo of Monika Borzym and Krzysztof Dys,” said Poland’s envoy Janusz Janke.

“They will present their joint project, ‘Monika Borzym Sings Old Songs’, which was inspired by songs written by Polish composers and literary authors prior 1939.”

Despite their different backgrounds, all of the musicians will play together in perfect harmony.

