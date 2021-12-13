23.6 C
Doha
Monday, December 13, 2021
Home Where To Go & What To Do Events

It’s style mania at Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition!

By Doha News Team

-

ActivitiesEvents
Source: Heya Fashion Exhibition

The exhibition is taking place until 17 December and is open from 10am to 10pm every day and 3pm to 10pm on Friday’s.

Fashion enthusiasts, get your shopping shoes on and prepare for another edition of the Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition!

Qatar Tourism and the Qatar Business Events Corporation [QBEC] launched the six-day exhibition on Saturday under the slogan “Ignite” where all fashion lovers can experience the latest in the industry and discover new local and international brands.

The leading fashion event is now taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, where at least 130 exhibitors and designers from 10 countries are participating.

Exhibitors come from Qatar, Turkey and other countries in the Arab world.

Read also: Lagoona Mall creates exceptional dining and viewing experience

Those attending can get the first look at an exclusive collection of designer abayas, kaftans, and dresses while experiencing eight fashion shows, four workshops, seminars and even have the opportunity to meet prominent figures in the industry.

Beyond contemporary fashion, the exhibition will display a wide range of accessories, cosmetics and perfumes.

Events lined up at the exhibition include a Fashion Show by Qatar Tourism, a HITT Class by Nour Gandoura from PowerHouse Gym, a Live Jazz Band, a Fashion Show by AlHosh Gallery and much more.

Now here’s the best part about the exhibition: entry is free! All you have to do is register on Visit Qatar’s website.

The event is taking place in adherence with the safety measures set by the Ministry of Public Health [MOPH]. Children below the age of 13 are not allowed to enter the event. .

What brands are you hoping to see there?

FOLLOW US

