25.6 C
Doha
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Joe Biden nominates new United States Ambassador to Qatar

By Fatemeh Salari

-

PoliticsTop Stories
Source: National Museum of American Diplomacy

Qatar marks 50 years of bilateral relations with the United States since the establishment of diplomatic ties on March 19, 1971.

The United States President Joe Biden has nominated Timmy T Davis as the new US envoy to Qatar, in a statement released by the White House.

The nominee is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the ranking of counsellor, who had recently served as the executive assistant to the Secretary of State.

A native of Virginia, Davis speaks both Arabic and Spanish.

Libya appoints an ambassador to Qatar after six years

Davis has also served as the US Consul General for Basrah in southern Iraq, where the US shut down its consulate and evacuated its diplomats from that point upon increasing “threats and rocket fire from Iran and Iran-backed fighters,” according to Al-Jazeera.

His overseas tours include Guatemala City in Guatemala and Najaf in Iraq.

He also served in the United States Marine Corps for nearly a decade, including operations in the Horn of Africa and Iraq, a place where the US executed its overseas crimes.

Qatar and US relations

The US officially designated Qatar as a major non-NATO ally of the US on March 10. This decision was followed by the Amir, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani’s visit to Washington in January.

The appointment situates Qatar as the third GCC country to become a US major non-Nato ally, after Kuwait and Bahrain.

Qatar has enjoyed its mediating role for the US involvement in several regional issues including the recent Afghanistan escalations and the Iranian nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

During the latest ‘strategic dialogue’ between the US and Qatar in November 2021, the two countries signed several accords, including an “arrangement on the protection of US interests in Afghanistan and an Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation to host individuals at risk due to the situation in Afghanistan.”

Through a commentary, Dr Trita Parsi, co-founder and executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, as well as the founder and former president of the National Iranian American Council, told Doha News that “Qatar has played an important role in seeking to not only defuse US-Iran tensions around the JCPOA, but also when it comes to a prisoner exchange between the two sides.”

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Qatar and US mark 50 years of bilateral relations

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Doha and Washington are celebrating 50 years of strong bilateral relations.  Qatar is marking 50 years of strong bilateral relations with the United States since...
Read more
Politics

US President officially appoints Qatar as major non-NATO ally

Hazar Kilani - 0
The appointment comes after a pledge made by US President Joe Biden to Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during a meeting...
Read more
Politics

Biden designates Qatar as major non-NATO ally

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The 2015 nuclear accord was discussed amongst other issues of common concern during the high-profile meetings in Washington. US President Joe Biden requested from Congress to...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Saudi chain ‘Al-Baik’ to pursue legal action against counterfeit despite it...

Hazar Kilani - 0
Saudi giant restaurant Al-Baik is pursuing legal action against a counterfeit Qatari business called 'Al-Baik Broast and Pizza.' Rumours about Saudi Arabia's 'Al-Baik' coming to...

Healthcare professionals needed for FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar 2022

Made in prison: Katara exhibition features artwork by inmates in Qatar

Activities

Ministry of Labour shuts down 24 companies over violations

Business

Qataris frustrated with confusion surrounding new retirement law

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.