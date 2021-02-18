Join Compass International School’s virtual open day!

Join Compass International School on its ‘Virtual Open Day’ to know more about the school.

Compass International School (Compass) will host its next Virtual Open Day on Wednesday, 24 February at 9am for prospective families to learn more about the school.

The live-stream will include videos and pre-recorded interview presentations from the

Executive Principal and senior members of the academic team, followed by a Q&A session where questions will be answered live by members of the academic and admissions teams.

Families will have the opportunity to find out more about Compass’ four campuses, the engaging British and International curricula on offer, unique collaborations with world leading organisations like Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and The Juilliard School and the school’s personalised approach to learning that ensures children love coming to school.

Families can register now at cisdoha.com

Compass International School is one of Qatar’s leading schools, providing the very best of British and international curricula for over thirteen years, as part of Nord Anglia Education’s family of 69 premium international school worldwide.

About Compass International School

Compass International School is one of Qatar’s leading international schools situated over four campuses in Doha, combining the very best of British and international curricula. The Rayyan and Gharaffa Campus offers Early Years through to Primary education and the Madinat Khalifa Campus offers Primary and Secondary education.

The new Themaid Campus is the largest campus and is a state of the art, purpose-built campus offering Early Years through to Secondary education. The English National Curriculum, International Primary Curriculum, IGCSE, IBDP and A-Levels are all offered. Specialist bi-lingual programmes are available at the Gharaffa and Rayyan campuses. Learn more at: www.cisdoha.com

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education is the world’s leading premium schools organisation, with campuses located across 29 countries in the Americas, Europe, China, Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East. Together, our 69 schools educate more than 66,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school.

We are driven by one unifying philosophy: we are ambitious for our schools, students, teachers, staff and communities, and we inspire every child who attends a Nord Anglia Education school to achieve more than they ever imagined possible.

Every parent wants the best for their child — so do we. Nord Anglia Education schools deliver high quality, transformational education and ensure excellent academic outcomes by going beyond traditional learning.

Our global scale enables us to recruit and retain world-leading teachers and to offer unforgettable experiences through global and regional events, while our engaging learning environments ensure all of our students love coming to school.

For more information, please visit www.nordangliaeducation.com.

For further information, please contact:

Aya El Shaarawi

Marketing and Communications Executive

Compass International School Doha

Email: aya.elshaarawi@nais.qa

This is a sponsored post*

