Jordan in talks to grant trucks access through Qatar-Saudi border

Doha and Amman share strong bilateral relations, with an export rate that reached at least $36 million last year.

Jordanian trade trucks could soon cross the shared border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, Jordan’s ministry of transport announced on Tuesday.

Amman said it held discussions with the authorities involved to lift restrictions imposed on Jordan’s trucks to ease movements through Saudi Arabia, the statement said.

Jordan’s Minister of Transport Marwan Al-Khaitan confirmed discussions with Qatar are currently underway in order to grant Jordanian trucks and refrigerators visas to enter the Gulf states.

“Jordan seeks with all its brothers in the Arab Gulf to remove all obstacles facing the movement of transport, in addition to activating the land transport agreements signed with all countries,” the ministry said.

Al-Khaitan added that his ministry held discussions with Oman, which were followed by a decision to remove all restrictions imposed on Jordanian trucks to allow their entry into its territory.

“The relations between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council are distinguished, and this is what is observed from the continuous cooperation between the brothers, because we have seen the speed of response and keenness to restore the movement of transport and trade,” said the ministry.

Earlier this month, the Jordanian Minister of Agriculture Muhammad Dawudiya said the Gulf reconciliation will positively benefit Amman by enabling it to increase its exports to Qatar across the Saudi land borders instead of air exports, with a projected increase in exports at a rate ranging between 10% to 15%.

According to Dawudiya, Jordan relies on agricultural exports to neighbouring countries and Qatar, which in turn benefits its agricultural sector and farmers.

On Monday, the Qatari Embassy in Jordan also announced that exports from Doha’s private sector to Jordan reached $36 million last year.

The Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s General Director, Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi, told the Jordanian state news agency [Petra] that the products included sulfinic acid, paraffin, polyethylene, iron bars, chemical fertilisers of various kinds and uses, plastic bags, car engine oils, organic fertilisers, aluminum briquettes, tomato paste, among many others.

The volume of Qatari investments in Jordan stands at about $ 1.6 billion, distributed in tourism services, banking, health and education. Qatari investments in the Amman Financial Market also stand at $1.5 billion.

The Gulf state is a host to almost 60,000 Jordanians who work in various sectors, including its health, education, financial institutions, hospitality, hotels and information technology sectors.

