JTA International Holding recognised as Inspirational Company of 2021 by WORLDCOB

Headquartered in Qatar, JTA International Holding manages and works on 33 other local offices over the world.

JTA International Holding marks a new milestone with its latest recognition as Inspirational Company of 2021 by World Confederation of Businesses [WORLDCOB].

The Qatar-based company received its latest title during an event hosted by WORLDCOB at the St. Regis Hotel in Doha on 24 November.

JTA International Holding was established in 2010 with the aim of providing research on unique and attractive investment opportunities, providing financing options for projects, business development consultancy, and the tourism industry.

The company earned its title due to its unmatched growth under the Covid-19 pandemic, which hindered the performance of numerous countries across the world. JTA International Holding managed to increase its offices around the world from 20 to 33.

It also managed to increase the number of companies from 8 to 19, adding to the list of qualifications that placed JTA International Holding on the list of nominees for the award.

JTA International Holding’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Amir Ali Salem received the Best Business Leadership Award at the same event hosted by WORLDCOB.

The event is known as the world’s most important business awards, providing global businesses the benefits needed to accelerate their development. Other Qatar-based companies that were recognised for their business excellence included Qatar Airways, Doha Bank, and West Bay Petroleum.

The awards ceremony was previously hosted in Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Rome, Hawaii, Monte Carlo, and San Francisco.

Established in 2004 in Houston, Texas, WORLDCOB is an international organisation

with the core mission of promoting business development and boosting the growth of leading companies through the The BIZZ Awards, the CSR international standard WORLDCOB- CSR, and the WORLDCOB TRUST SEAL [WTS].

