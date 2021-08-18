37.6 C
Doha
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Kahramaa pumps millions into electricity substations to meet growing demands

By Menatalla Ibrahim

[Kahramaa]

The project is part of the country’s continuous efforts to develop electrical transmission networks to cater to the growing demands. 

Two substations are set to be built in Al Luqta and Gharafa Al Rayyan, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has announced.

Local company New Noor for Contracting and Trading has been selected by Kahramaa to build the project as part of the country’s efforts to enhance the quality of the country’s electrical sector.

The QR155m project, with a capacity of 11/132 kV voltage, will help develop the sector’s capabilities and ensure the present and future demands are met, given the country’s ever-growing developments.

The new substation will also ensure the security and continuity of services through power transmission and distribution networks, starting with enhancing power supply in Al Luqta and Gharafa Al Rayyan areas.

Read also: Here are the steps Qatar is taking to slip from ‘worst sustainability, air quality’ ranks

The improvement of the quality of electrical services in these areas is the first step towards serving and supporting future projects in the country.

