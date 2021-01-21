21 C
Doha
Thursday, January 21, 2021
News COVID-19

Karwa frontline drivers to receive Covid-19 vaccine

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Source: Karwa

The move is aimed to protect the community and ensure the safety of the workers.

Mowasalat (Karwa) employees are now among those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, the company announced. 

Frontline drivers designated to pick up arriving guests from Hamad International Airport [HIA] to quarantine hotels will be prioritised given their risk of exposure, the company said.

All other bus and taxi drivers across the country will then be vaccinated in collaboration with Qatar’s health ministry.

The latest initiative is part of precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of Doha’s community and protection of drivers while working, Fahad al-Qahtani, Karwa’s CEO, said. 

The vaccination campaign also aims to fight the spread of COVID-19 and fasten the process of returning back to normality. 

“The care for our drivers includes a medical centre with emergency facilities, isolation rooms, a pharmacy, first aid units, and professional medical staff. The Mowasalat Medical Center is accredited by MoPH,” said Dr. Emad Bahloul, director of the Mowasalat (Karwa) Medical Centre.

Read also: Criticism over Qatar’s ‘slow paced’ vaccine campaign

Since the initiation of the vaccination campaign last month, more than 17,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been given to residents and citizens in the country, according to official figures.

Those who are over 60 and people with chronic illness were prioritised. So far, more than 15,000 vaccines have been administered to this group while the remaining 1,700 were given to healthcare workers, Director of Health Protection at PHCC Dr. Khalid Awad told Al Sharq.

Awad also said that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is being been administered to at least 1,000 daily. However, based on the total figure given, that number appears to be closer to just 600.

The Ministry of Health updates its criteria list bi-weekly and urges the community to keep a close eye on eligibility to ensure those who are among the priority groups are vaccinated. 

