Katara extends deadline for ‘Language in Holy Quran’ research competition

The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) has extended the deadline for its ‘Language in the Holy Quran’ competition, the institution announced.

The date has been extended for one month to 13 November at the request of participants who petitioned the competition committee, Katara added.

The move now allows those interested to fully complete preparation for the research competition, which focuses on the Islamic, linguistic and rhetorical studies of the Quran.

There are three main areas of focus: the Quranic language and style as well as its secrets. aesthetics of semantics and context in Quranic text, and the aesthetics of pictorial and narrative performance in the Holy Quran.

Prizes worth $60,000 are up for grabs for three lucky winners.

The person who demonstrates the best ability in all areas will receive a staggering $30,000 prize, while the second place will receive $20,000, and the third place will receive a $10,000.

The latest competition, held as part of events marking Doha as the Capital of Islamic Culture 2021, is designed to support and enhance the status of the Quranic studies in the reality of contemporary Islamic culture.

It also aims to push for more research into the Holy Quran using modern methodologies and methodological tools, Katara said.

The competition is available in Arabic at an international level, and anyone keen on research can participate.

However, the submitted work should not have previously been published.

