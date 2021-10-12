33 C
Doha
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Culture

Katara extends deadline for ‘Language in Holy Quran’ research competition

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

ActivitiesCulture
[Unsplash]

The first place winner will have the chance to win $30,000. 

The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) has extended the deadline for its ‘Language in the Holy Quran’ competition, the institution announced.

The date has been extended for one month to 13 November at the request of participants who petitioned the competition committee, Katara added.

The move now allows those interested to fully complete preparation for the research competition, which focuses on the Islamic, linguistic and rhetorical studies of the Quran.

There are three main areas of focus: the Quranic language and style as well as its secrets. aesthetics of semantics and context in Quranic text, and the aesthetics of pictorial and narrative performance in the Holy Quran.

Prizes worth $60,000 are up for grabs for three lucky winners.

Walk and chill: Two air-conditioned parks to open in Qatar

The person who demonstrates the best ability in all areas will receive a staggering $30,000 prize, while the second place will receive $20,000, and the third place will receive a $10,000.

The latest competition, held as part of events marking Doha as the Capital of Islamic Culture 2021, is designed to support and enhance the status of the Quranic studies in the reality of contemporary Islamic culture.

It also aims to push for more research into the Holy Quran using modern methodologies and methodological tools, Katara said.

The competition is available in Arabic at an international level, and anyone keen on  research can participate.

However, the submitted work should not have previously been published.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Three drown in tragic Qatar beach accident

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The father tried to save his son and a young girl but sadly drowned. A 40-year-old Indian man and two children drowned south of Fuwairet...
Read more
Qatar 2022

Germany becomes first team to qualify for Qatar World Cup

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The much-awaited tournament will kick off in November 2022.  Germany became the first team to secure its place for Qatar's 2022 World Cup after clinching...
Read more
Sports

Qatari athlete becomes first Gulf Arab to finish world’s six biggest marathons 

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar’s Rashid Al Hajri crossed the finish line at the 125th Boston Marathon to become the first Gulf Arab to finish the six biggest...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Visa or residency issues? Here’s what Qatar’s new ‘grace period’ means...

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The new decision comes in line with Qatar's regulation of the entry and exit of expatriates and their residence. Qatar's Ministry of Interior has announced...

Three drown in tragic Qatar beach accident

News

Qatar ministries come together to solve Doha’s ‘traffic nightmare’

News

Qatar’s luxurious Vendome mall to open in February

Activities

Qatar drops yellow list, slashes PCR test costs in latest travel...

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.