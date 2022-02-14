23 C
Doha
Monday, February 14, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Culture

Katara Pigeon Towers to be demolished

By Aseel Hamdan

-

CultureTop Stories

The famous Pigeon Towers in Katara Cultural village will be destructed on February 16 and rebuilt following new engineering standards.

According to the General Manager of Katara Cultural Village, Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, “The Pigeon Towers will be demolished at dawn on Wednesday February 16, to renovate as per higher engineering standards.”

The five well-known towers at the heart of Katara Cultural village represent iconic Arabic architecture that showcases part of the Qatari-Arabic heritage. The Pigeon Towers are very popular among tourists and one of the main photographed structures in Qatar.

Three of the Pigeon Towers are constructed around Katara Mosque, while the other two are located next to the beach on the eastern side of Katara. It is still unclear if all five towers will be rebuilt.

In December 2019, parts of the pigeon towers collapsed due to rain and bad weather conditions. Katara announced then that it caused minor material damage but there were no injuries.

“The Foundation is committed to all legal compensation and regrets any inconvenience that may have been caused to visitors and wishes they have continued health and safety.”, The General Manager of Katara tweeted at the time.

The significance of the pigeons in the Arabic heritage is important as they were used to deliver messages. Raising pigeons is still a widely known hobby for many Qataris and citizens in the Gulf region.

The Pigeon Towers are made from mud to provide shade for pigeons. These towers can house up to 14,000 pigeons, and they contain holes with small entrances to protect pigeons from predacious birds such as owls, hawks, and crows.

The wall pattern has short projecting perches made from dried clay with slightly slanted walls inside to allow pigeon dung to fall into the tower’s floor directly.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

DN Special Reports

Workers demanding action after salaries and passports withheld

Hazar Kilani - 0
A Doha-based firm continues to breach Qatar's extensive labour reforms as workers are refused salaries for four months. Al Jazira, a construction, real estate, and...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Reinfection ‘more likely’ with Omicron

Hazar Kilani - 0
Research finds that people who have had Omicron are more likely to be reinfected compared with previous variants of Covid-19. People who have previously contracted...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Ehteraz update: what you need to know

Hazar Kilani - 0
The Covid-19 screening app Ehteraz has released a new update today, and there are some notable changes. You may have woken up only to realise...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Airbus terminates more Qatar Airways orders as dispute escalates

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The plane manufacturer had terminated a $6 billion worth contract with the Qatari airline. Airbus has revoked Qatar Airways' order for two A350-1000 jets in...

Qatar seeks solution to settle $11 billion debt by 2023

Business

Reckless driving kills member of Qatar’s cycling community

News

Turkish Airlines premiers short film with famed illusionist Zach King

Travel

#HijabIsOurRight: India’s hijab ban in schools sparks outrage in Qatar

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.