Katara to hold Ramadan Chess Tournament

Katara Ramadan Chess Open 2022 OTB Tournament is set to kick off from 7-14 April at Building 15 Hall of Katara Cultural Village.

The over-the-board event, held in collaboration with the Qatar Chess Association (QCA), will consist of two stages: Qualifications (Rapid chess) and the Main Tournament (Standard chess).

Lucky winners will get to bag total prize money of a staggering 20,000 QAR. Details about the prizes are yet to be announced, but they are expected soon, according to the organisers.

The qualifying stage will kick off on Tuesday with a heated 80-player knockout session to challenge the skills of all participants. Each match will have two rapid games in the span of 10 minutes and 5 seconds.

Two groups will be present, A and B. Each group will have 40 players competing for a chance to qualify, and in case of a draw, rivals will play a “Sudden Death – Armageddon” game. Matches will begin from 9pm and 10pm respectively.

In total, twenty players will qualify for the main tournament from each group, which is set to take place on 7th April. The tournament will see around 60 players compete in 7 Rounds of Standard chess as per the Swiss System (60min + 30sec/move) time control.

Meanwhile, 40 players will jump to the second stage after the qualifying round, where twenty QCA players will be placed directly.

The tournament will be defined by the FIDE Laws of Chess.

The event aims to spread the culture of chess in the community and build a large base in the Gulf nation to potentially host more international tournaments, QCA president Mohammed Al Madahka said.

How to enter?

Registration for the Katara’s Ramadan Chess Tournament is open to all citizens and residents of Qatar. The entry fee for the qualifying stage is 50 QAR, whilst the main tournament costs 100 QAR.

Chess players can register for the much-anticipated event through the website.

