27.2 C
Doha
Sunday, April 3, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do Activities

Katara to hold Ramadan Chess Tournament

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

ActivitiesEvents
[Chess]

Registration is open for all citizens and residents through Katara’s website

Katara Ramadan Chess Open 2022 OTB Tournament is set to kick off from 7-14 April at Building 15 Hall of Katara Cultural Village.

The over-the-board event, held in collaboration with the Qatar Chess Association (QCA), will consist of two stages: Qualifications (Rapid chess) and the Main Tournament (Standard chess).

Lucky winners will get to bag total prize money of a staggering 20,000 QAR. Details about the prizes are yet to be announced, but they are expected soon, according to the organisers.

The qualifying stage will kick off on Tuesday with a heated 80-player knockout session to challenge the skills of all participants. Each match will have two rapid games in the span of 10 minutes and 5 seconds.

World’s major Padel tournament kicks off in Qatar

Two groups will be present, A and B. Each group will have 40 players competing for a chance to qualify, and in case of a draw, rivals will play a “Sudden Death – Armageddon” game. Matches will begin from 9pm and 10pm respectively.

In total, twenty players will qualify for the main tournament from each group, which is set to take place on 7th April. The tournament will see around 60 players compete in 7 Rounds of Standard chess as per the Swiss System (60min + 30sec/move) time control.

Meanwhile, 40 players will jump to the second stage after the qualifying round, where twenty QCA players will be placed directly.

The tournament will be defined by the FIDE Laws of Chess. 

The event aims to spread the culture of chess in the community and build a large base in the Gulf nation to potentially host more international tournaments, QCA president Mohammed Al Madahka said.

How to enter?

Registration for the Katara’s Ramadan Chess Tournament is open to all citizens and residents of Qatar. The entry fee for the qualifying stage is 50 QAR, whilst the main tournament costs 100 QAR.

Chess players can register for the much-anticipated event through the website.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Technology

Al Azizya tank project for rainwater collection complete

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The depth of the tanker is equivalent to 35 Olympic swimming pools.  Qatar has completed the construction of the 90,000 cubic meters Al Aziziya tank...
Read more
Qatar 2022

The great reveal: World Cup Qatar mascot, star players and soundtrack

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
A total of 32 teams will pack their bags and head to Qatar to compete in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the heart...
Read more
News

FIFA Final Draw recap: groups and fixtures

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The opening match of the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on 21st November at Al Khor Stadium.  The opening match of...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Who is inviting anti-Qatar influencers to flagship events on the country’s...

Doha News Team - 0
Less than two years after spreading anti-Qatar propaganda and hateful comments, controversial figures receive invites to Doha, free of charge.  Social media users are calling...

Disney+ Qatar price and launch date announced

Business

#QatarCreates set to start a week-long event from 25 March

Activities
A Qatar Airways Airbus A350

Qatar Airways: Airbus A350 flaws can lead to fuel tank ignition

Business

Qatar plans to issue green bonds

Business

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.