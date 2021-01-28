20 C
Doha
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Katara Tunnel Accident

By Doha News Team

-

WATCH:  the moments a huge accident took place in the Katara tunnel on the Lusail Expressway.
The underpass was shut for several hours, causing huge delays on Doha’s roads. Thankfully paramedics and emergency services were on the scene within minutes

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:05

The Round Up 28 January 2021

Doha News Team - 0
The stories making headlines in Qatar on #TheRoundUp ⁉️ ’Illegal’ practice in recruitment of Nepalis workers 🦠 Fear grows over a second covid wave hitting #Qatar 🚗...
Read more
News

Three Qatari clubs among those competing in Asian Champions League

Sana Hussain - 0
The draw for the 2021 AFC Champions League was announced on Wednesday. The tournament's group stage will kick off on April 14 in “centralised...
Read more
News

Qatar’s third largest bank looks to increase presence in Turkey

Farah AlSharif - 0
The C.E.O of the Commercial Bank of Qatar says they're committed to doing business with Turkey as the bank looks to expand operations there.  Commercial...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Doha declared ‘second safest city’ in the world

Hala Abdallah - 0
Doha has been officially declared the second safest city in the world, according to data from Numbeo. Qatar retained last year's global distinction for safety...

Is Qatar on the brink of a second COVID wave?

News

COVID cases double in less than a month as Qatar braces...

Top Stories

Missing Qatari navy brigadier found dead at sea

News

Bahraini FM accuses Qatar of not wanting to resolve differences

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.