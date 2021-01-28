WATCH: the moments a huge accident took place in the Katara tunnel on the Lusail Expressway.
The underpass was shut for several hours, causing huge delays on Doha’s roads. Thankfully paramedics and emergency services were on the scene within minutes
Katara Tunnel Accident
