Sunday, November 22, 2020
Katara unveils four postal stamps to mark World Children’s Day

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Culture
The four stamps chosen from the competitions. [Katara]

The stamps are an important addition to the  Arab Postal Stamps Museum collection in Katara Village.

To mark World Children’s Day, Qatar’s Cultural Village FoundationKatarahas announced the launch of four postal stamps designed by children aged between 9-14 years old. 

The new and unique stamps were the winning designs from an art competition organised by Katara in cooperation with Qatar Post earlier this year. 

The competition, which was opened to children aged seven to 14, featured 572 entries by 390 participants from 46 countries, including India, Egypt, Qatar, Japan, Italy, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Indonesia,and  Kazakhstan, to name a few.

Out of all the entries, six winners were selected to receive a prize of QR2,500 each. Four of them were chosen to print their designs on the postal stamps celebrating World Children’s Day.

Read also: Qatar to host European Drive-In Film Festival.

World Children’s Day, which falls on November 20 of each year, is dedicated “to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare” according to the United Nations. It’s aimed at providing an entry-point to advocate and celebrate children’s rights globally, in addition to opening dialogues for ways to build a better world for children.

The four chosen designs were nine-year-old Qatari Najla Al Dirham, 11-year-old French IIhem Boughanmi, 13-year-old Qatari Abdullah Yusuf Al Mulla, and 14-year-old Indian Simra Shamshad.

The stamps will be a valuable addition to the  Arab Postal Stamps Museum’s collection in Katara Village. 

Every year, Katara organises a set of activities or competitions to mark World Children’s Day, aiming to develop children’s skills and honing their creativity.

Last year, Katara marked this global celebration by organising the Katara Children’s Festival, which took span over three days. The festival included a number of cultural, entertainment, and educational events, in addition to different art workshops.

