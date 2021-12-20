26 C
Doha
Monday, December 20, 2021
Katara vows legal action for vandalism amid outrage over national day littering

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Legal action will be taken against those responsible. 

A video has circulated online showing one of Katara’s buildings vandalised with what appears to be brown and red spray paint, pushing the foundation to take legal action.

The vandalism may have occurred during national day celebrations, when thousands took to the streets to commemorate the holiday. Many were seen spraying spray paint and confetti on passing cars and buildings, leading to several concerns from the public.

The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) vowed to take legal measures against those found guilt of damaging one of its buildings to ensure responsibility and avoid any future vandalism attempts.

The Cultural Village Foundation deeply regrets this vandalism act and will take legal measures against those responsible for damaging public property and the aesthetics of buildings,” it said in a tweet, which included the video of the damaged property. 

“Together, let’s protect Katara”, the organisation tweeted in different languages to encourage people to protect public property.

The national holiday marks the day in which founding father Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani succeeded his father as the amir in 1878 to lead the country towards unity.

On this day each year, Qataris along with residents take to the streets to celebrate the country that they consider home. Many decorate their cars and homes, draping them with national flags, others take to the corniche to witness the annual parade and cheer on as planes show off acrobatic maneuvers overhead.

However, some members of the community celebrate by spraying paint and confetti on other cars, which can cause damage.

This year, shocking images that emerged online showed excessive litter along main roads, prompting public outrage and calls to protect the environment.After several videos circulated online social media users have called on authorities to regulate celebrations and hold all those found damaging property or littering to account.

