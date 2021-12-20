Katara vows legal action for vandalism amid outrage over national day littering

Legal action will be taken against those responsible.

A video has circulated online showing one of Katara’s buildings vandalised with what appears to be brown and red spray paint, pushing the foundation to take legal action.

تأسف المؤسسة العامة للحي الثقافي #كتارا عن هذا العمل التخريبي، كما ستقوم باتخاذ الاجراءات القانونية ضد المتسبب في تخريب الممتلكات العامة والاضرار بجمالية المباني معاً_لنحافظ_على_كتارا#

Together, let's protect Katara

आओ मिलकर कटारा की रक्षा करें

با هم از کاتارا محافظت کنیم pic.twitter.com/jzTEMPYjlk — كتارا | Katara (@kataraqatar) December 19, 2021

The vandalism may have occurred during national day celebrations, when thousands took to the streets to commemorate the holiday. Many were seen spraying spray paint and confetti on passing cars and buildings, leading to several concerns from the public.

The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) vowed to take legal measures against those found guilt of damaging one of its buildings to ensure responsibility and avoid any future vandalism attempts.

“The Cultural Village Foundation deeply regrets this vandalism act and will take legal measures against those responsible for damaging public property and the aesthetics of buildings,” it said in a tweet, which included the video of the damaged property.

“Together, let’s protect Katara”, the organisation tweeted in different languages to encourage people to protect public property.