Katara’s official Instagram account ‘hacked’ by unknown entity

Katara has warned its social media followers to avoid replying to requests sent by its hacked account.
Qatar’s cultural village Katara confirmed its Instagram account has been hacked by an unknown entity.
In an official statement, the foundation said “Katara is currently working on retrieving the account and warns its followers to avoid responding to any communication from the account until the issue is resolved.”
A message posted by the hacker on the compromised account appeared to promote an alleged Turkish username. The hacker said they provide “social media services” such as closing and restoring any account and recovering stolen accounts.
The foundation urged its followers to remain vigilant for spam messages as authorities work on restoring the account.
“Katara is not responsible for any of the content published on its Instagram account during this time,” the statement read.
Social media users can fall victim to cyber crime through responding to dubious message requests or clicking on links sent by hackers.