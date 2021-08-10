38.6 C
Doha
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Technology

Katara’s official Instagram account ‘hacked’ by unknown entity

By Hala Abdallah

-

Health & TechnologyTechnology

Katara has warned its social media followers to avoid replying to requests sent by its hacked account. 

Qatar’s cultural village Katara confirmed its Instagram account has been hacked by an unknown entity.

In an official statement, the foundation said “Katara is currently working on retrieving the account and warns its followers to avoid responding to any communication from the account until the issue is resolved.”

A message posted by the hacker on the compromised account appeared to promote an alleged Turkish username. The hacker said they provide “social media services” such as closing and restoring any account and recovering stolen accounts.

The foundation urged its followers to remain vigilant for spam messages as authorities work on restoring the account. 

“Katara is not responsible for any of the content published on its Instagram account during this time,” the statement read.

Social media users can fall victim to cyber crime through responding to dubious message requests or clicking on links sent by hackers.  

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

US envoy in Qatar presses Taliban to halt violent military offensive

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
UNICEF says at least 27 children have been killed and 136 injured in three Afghan over the past three days alone. US Special Representative for...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Amir Tamim steps in to help 2-year-old Libyan child with rare disease

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a genetic disorder that causes muscle degeneration and weakness and tends to be more common among males, though females...
Read more
News

Qatar Charity trains hearing-impaired Palestinians for employment

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar Charity has started its vocational training program for 100 audibly impaired persons in Palestine.  Some 100 hearing-impaired Palestinians will receive vocational training and rehabilitation...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.