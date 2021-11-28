Keen on cutting your monthly bills? This Kahramaa platform can help

The platform will help consumers develop a consumption plan according to several factors to reduce energy consumption in the residential sector.

Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has launched a new smart platform for energy efficiency to support the country’s 2030 sustainability vision.

Created in co-operation with Japanese company Marubeni, the platform includes a number of interactive electronic control panels to measure the subscriber’s domestic energy usage behaviour. It then creates a plan for each housing category to achieve a targeted reduction goal for the consumer.

This comes as part of nationwide plans to reduce energy consumption in the residential sector by 5%.

To use the platform, consumers will have to first enter their electricity number in the user name field then fill out a questionnaire on the website, while specifying the number of devices that consume energy or water.

The application will then help them develop a consumption plan according to the number and type of residents, while also putting other variables into consideration. In case of any issues, the website provides a user guide as well as an awareness video that guides the user with step by step instructions.

Through the new service, the public will be able to compare consumption, work towards energy efficiency and even save on their monthly bill.

The latest initiative comes as part of efforts made by authorities to achieve environmental sustainability in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030, the global sustainable development goals and the Qatar National Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

Major push towards sustainability

Doha’s commitment to a greener environment and combating climate change has in recent years pushed authorities to develop a strong policy to reduce emissions and enhance sustainability.

As part of its newly launched national climate change plan, Qatar will cut 25 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions and carbon intensity of its liquified natural gas facilities in the next eight years.

The 25 percent reduction would equate to a 37 Mat CO2 eq dip by 2030, according to national figures, and will include various sectors such as oil and gas, power and water, transportation, and construction.

This will be achieved by employing a variety of policies and levers, including activities of stakeholders-institutions, corporations, and private citizens.

In addition, to ensure accuracy and success, the plan identifies 36 mitigation measures and over 300 adaptation measures.

Several programmes and initiatives will be launched across various sectors, including economy, healthcare, biodiversity, water management, and infrastructure.

Positive results are already being documented.

A report by the Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar published last month highlighted pivotal changes in the Gulf state’s greenhouse gas emissions over the span of 21 years.

Qatar’s National Emissions Inventory document, which looks at statistics from 1998 to 2019, noted Qatar’s total greenhouse gas emissions were recorded to be 116.2 million tonnes (Mt) of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2-e) in 2019.

2019’s emissions point to a significant drop in total emissions, having decreased by 4.71 Mt CO2-e, or 3.9%, from peak emissions of 120.91 Mt recorded in the year 2016.

In addition, almost 290-gigawatt electricity and 32 million cubic metres of water were reduced last year thanks to Qatar’s National Programme for Conservation and Energy Efficiency [Tarsheed]. This accounted for a financial saving of almost QAR 300 million.

Meanwhile, authorities are also working towards transforming public transportation to full-electric, including public bus services, government school buses and Doha Metro’s buses.

This aims to reduce harmful carbon emissions caused by conventional buses in less than a decade from now, in addition to achieving efforts to maintain the environmental sustainability.

An integrated network of electric car chargers is also being integrated across the country in order to support the ministry’s plan to gradually transform the electric transport system.

