Keen on joining Qatar’s ‘community market’? Here are the conditions for home business owners

29 Qatari entrepreneurs will be selected through a lottery.

Details for the strategic community market project for families with home businesses have finally been revealed by Qatar’s social development ministry.

The awaited project is set to provide around 29 shops free of charge to Qatari family entrepreneurs in The Pearl area to help them establish their own companies.

This comes as part of an initiative to provide multiple outlets for “productive families” to encourage them to inaugurate their businesses.

While the families will be selected through a lottery, the ministry has detailed conditions for registration.

The applicant must be of Qatari nationality, have a valid household project license and be registered in the ministry’s productive families database.

Families interested in applying must not have any commercial registration already in place and must choose only one activity for their business.

Employees of the Ministry of Social Development and the Family, as well as those working for all its supporting agencies and their first degree relatives are not entitled to the project.

Set to be fully completed before the end of 2021 in Qanat Quartier, The Pearl-Qatar, the project will run over a total area of 1,500 square metres. It comes as part of the country’s social responsibility strategy, which is in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

This project, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and the United Development Company, is hoped to significantly boost the economic and social development of the country as a whole.

Qatar’s vision attaches importance to the role of small and medium-sized companies in stimulating economic growth and diversification.

Home business owners will be provided the opportunity to showcase their enterprises, including those that cover sweets, traditional foods, traditional clothes, perfumes, and even restaurants. A social development centre is also set to be established to train families on handicrafts and other practices to enable them to build their own successful companies.

The one-of-a-kind project seeks to develop an integrated system of services that will promote economic activities focused on families in the country.

This community market can also serve as an incubator to support home-based businesses, which have witnessed exceptional growth in the past years.

