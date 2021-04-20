29.9 C
Doha
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Culture

Keen on preserving Qatari heritage? Here’s how to get involved

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Culture

The committee aims to preserve the Qatari heritage for more generations to come. 

Qatar University (QU), together with the College of Arts and Sciences, has formed a committee that aims to preserve Qatari heritage by collecting stories of citizens and residents from the 1950s and 1960s.

The initiative plans to archive written records as well as real-life memories and practices during this period in Qatar’s history.

“The Qatar University Library is building an archive that documents the social history and intangible cultural heritage of the early modernisation era in the State of Qatar in the 1950s and 1960s by collecting realistic experiences and stories of those who lived through that period,” said Peter Polak-Springer, Associate Professor of European Humanities at College of Arts and Sciences.

“The importance of documenting the social history and monitoring the living reality during that era stems from the fact that it is a period during which the Qatari society witnessed social and cultural transformations that represented a turning point in the lives of those who were contemporary of that period.”

Read also: Iraqi artist showcases unique 3D-tech pieces at Katara exhibition.

The committee will start collecting and documenting stories of Qataris to preserve its national heritage for the benefit of future generations and researchers.

The process will include interviewing people that lived through the 50s and 60s, providing nationals and residents with a chance to be part of a project that will be used for years to come.

“We will start this campaign to collect the stories of the Qatari people and individuals who lived in Qatar during the aforementioned period. These stories can be sent to the e-mail: Library.Events@qu.edu.qa,” said Maryam Al Thani, Section Head of Reference and Information Services at Qatar University Library.

“The committee respects the privacy of individuals if they wish to share some stories without mentioning their names. Among the topics that can be written about are, work in the oil industry, changes in the family system, bureaucracy, school systems, and any other topics in the same context,” she added.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Culture

How much zakat should you pay this Ramadan?

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar's Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has launched a new service to help Muslims fulfil religious duties. A new zakat calculator service, which enables...
Read more
COVID-19

Physical inactivity linked to higher risk of severe Covid-19 symptoms, death

Hala Abdallah - 0
Covid-19 patients who are physically inactive are at higher risk of severe health complications that may require hospitalisation or lead to death, according to...
Read more
Technology

Google fail: Mistranslation of legal terms leads to ‘major errors’

Hala Abdallah - 0
A recent report shows how Google's translation tool repeatedly mistranslates sensitive content, leading to a major misunderstanding of legal terms. Errors found in Google translate...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.