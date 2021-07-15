Keen on renting out your home to visitors? You may soon be able to 

Tired of booking hotels? You may soon be able to rent a holiday home for your stay in Qatar.

Qatar’s Cabinet [Shura] approved a draft decision by the President of Qatar for Tourism to categorise holiday homes as hotel establishments, Doha’s state news agency [QNA] reported on Wednesday.

Under the draft decision, furnished housing units equipped with utilities that are suitable for residence can be considered “holiday homes”.

Such units can be rooms, apartments, houses, villas or camps and can be either be fully or partially rented on a weekly basis or for a temporary period. However, the Cabinet noted that the said period should not exceed thirty consecutive days.

It remains unclear when the decision will be implemented, however, Qatar has been heavily expanding its hospitality sector as it gears up to host the World Cup next year.

In August last year, the Supreme Committee [SC] for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar announced plans to provide football fans with 15,000 rooms, after approval of more than 150 buildings, towers and residential complexes by the Government Housing Department.

Read also: Checking in? Qatar unveils over 100 hotels ahead of FIFA 2022 World Cup

More recently this week, Qatar revealed that it will be adding over 100 new hotels and hotel apartments to its portfolio of properties, all of which are set to create an even more attractive environment for tourists travelling to Doha.

The new hotels will join Qatar’s impressive 184-property-strong portfolio, which comprises nearly 32,000 room keys.

Despite the pandemic, Qatar’s hospitality and real estate sector has shown resilience in the first half of 2020, with up to 1,000 hotel keys added to the country’s growing list between January and June.

Some 21,500 rooms are also under construction.

The real estate sector also saw the completion of around 3,000 residential apartments and villas, an impressive number given the current economic situation due to the pandemic.

Qatar is set to host up to 1.5 million football fans at next year’s major sporting event, as the Gulf state becomes the first country to host the World Cup in the Middle East.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube