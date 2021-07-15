36.6 C
Doha
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do Travel

Keen on renting out your home to visitors? You may soon be able to 

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

StaycationsBusinessTravel
Source: Pixabay

Tired of booking hotels? You may soon be able to rent a holiday home for your stay in Qatar.

Qatar’s Cabinet [Shura] approved a draft decision by the President of Qatar for Tourism to categorise holiday homes as hotel establishments, Doha’s state news agency [QNA] reported on Wednesday.

Under the draft decision, furnished housing units equipped with utilities that are suitable for residence can be considered “holiday homes”.

Such units can be rooms, apartments, houses, villas or camps and can be either be fully or partially rented on a weekly basis or for a temporary period. However, the Cabinet noted that the said period should not exceed thirty consecutive days.

It remains unclear when the decision will be implemented, however, Qatar has been heavily expanding its hospitality sector as it gears up to host the World Cup next year.

In August last year, the Supreme Committee [SC] for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar announced plans to provide football fans with 15,000 rooms, after approval of more than 150 buildings, towers and residential complexes by the Government Housing Department.

Read also: Checking in? Qatar unveils over 100 hotels ahead of FIFA 2022 World Cup

More recently this week, Qatar revealed that it will be adding over 100 new hotels and hotel apartments to its portfolio of properties, all of which are set to create an even more attractive environment for tourists travelling to Doha.

The new hotels will join Qatar’s impressive 184-property-strong portfolio, which comprises nearly 32,000 room keys.

Despite the pandemic, Qatar’s hospitality and real estate sector has shown resilience in the first half of 2020, with up to 1,000 hotel keys added to the country’s growing list between January and June.

Some 21,500 rooms are also under construction.

The real estate sector also saw the completion of around 3,000 residential apartments and villas, an impressive number given the current economic situation due to the pandemic.

Qatar is set to host up to 1.5 million football fans at next year’s major sporting event, as the Gulf state becomes the first country to host the World Cup in the Middle East.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Technology

Twitter to dump unpopular ‘Fleets’ feature

Hala Abdallah - 0
"We're sorry or you're welcome," Twitter said, announcing the move.  Twitter on Wednesday confirmed it will officially ditch its 'fleets' feature as of next month...
Read more
Business

Qatar wealth fund expands Asia investments with new Singapore hub

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar expends its investments to Asia as part of efforts to diversify a portfolio that currently depends on the European and US markets. Qatar Investment...
Read more
Health & Technology

WHO warns of potential ‘catastrophic’ coronavirus surge in Middle East

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Several Middle Eastern countries have seen a significant rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, sparking concerns from health organisations.  A significant surge in the...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Controversial exceptional entry permit dropped for short-term travel

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
After months of travel restrictions, the country is now opening up for returning travellers and visitors.  Returning residents and visitors with work visas who leave...

Qatar to reopen family and visit visas with new traffic light...

Travel

Fans react to Italy’s Euro 2020 win amid concerns over ‘chaotic...

Sports

Will the 2030 Asian Games come to Doha?

News

Qatar public sector Eid holidays announced

Culture

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.