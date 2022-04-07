Kinder Surprise recalled following linked salmonella outbreak

The majority of cases detected abroad have been children under the age of five.

Qatar’s community have been warned against consuming Kinder’s Surprise Egg chocolate within a specific date range due to possible salmonella contamination.

Certain batches of the popular Ferrero chocolate have been recalled globally after more than 57 cases of food poisoning have been registered in the United Kingdom alone, with a third of them being children under the age of five.

No deaths have been reported.

Salmonella is a bacteria most frequently related to food poisoning. Its symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever.

The product recalled contained an expiration date between 11 July and 7 October, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned, advising people not to eat the 20g or three-pack eggs with the aforementioned best before dates.

Thus far, the product in question is only the Kinder Surprise, which is different to the company’s famous Kinder Joy.

The FSA stated that all products are manufactured in the same factory, but assured that the other Ferrero products have not been affected.

“We are voluntarily recalling selected batches of Kinder Surprise as a precautionary step, since we have become aware of a possible link to a number of reported cases of salmonella,” the recall notice said.

An investigation has been launched to ensure the safety of the product and Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health has taken measures to ensure the product with the mentioned dates and origin is not available in the markets.

To ensure the community’s safety, random samples of the products regardless of the country of origin or expiration date have been taken from the market and referred to the lab for thorough analysis.

All incoming shipments have also been examined to verify their safety and validity.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube.