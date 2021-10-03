‘King of Drift’: Ahmed Al Amri crowned winner of Red Bull Car Park Drift

After a three-year wait, the Red Bull car park drift finally returned to Qatar.

Ahmed Al Amri wowed the judges and claimed the ‘King of Drift’ title for Qatar’s 2021 Red Bull Car Drift on Friday.

The event, which returned to the streets of Doha after a 2-year wait, witnessed the country’s best drifters in action, all of whom flaunted their stunning techniques in front of hundreds of spectators at the Katara Cultural Village Southern parking lot.

With thousands of fans and motorsport enthusiasts, The Red Bull Car Park Drift Series is one of the most popular sports events in Qatar. After three long years, it finally made a comeback with exceptional performance and a heated competition that left audience dazzled.

Beating all odds and after scoring 286 points in his Nissan Silvia S13, Al Amri was crowned the winner of the much-awaited event on Friday.

“I am very happy with my participation in Red Bull Car Park Drift and winning Qatar’s king of drift title. It’s a milestone for me and a motivation for to give more in the future. Looking forward to the World Final in Egypt on November 5th,” Al Amri said after lifting his trophy for the crowds to see.

In second place Abdallah Al-Mohtaseb scored 213 points in his Nissan 370z, while Yasser Mustafa came in third place with 51 points secured using his Nissan Silvia S13.

The winners were judged based on various factors, including their level of skill, precision, expertise, and creative approach.

Al Amri, Al-Mohtaseb and Mustafa celebrated on the podium with Red Bull’s drifting Legend Abdo Fegahli, making the moment as memorable as ever for fans in Katara.

Heat 1 saw 17 drifters competing in the ring, all of whom showcased exceptional skills in front of cheering fans. They used their skills to take on a stimulating and exciting obstacle course inspired by drifting master Feghali.

But that’s not all.

Fans had the chance to witness the legendary Feghali himself put on an impressive show on the track with his BMW M2 Hero Car.

“The drifting community in Qatar never fails to impress. Very good skills from all the drifters and a spectacular performance from Ahmed Al Amri who will for sure represent Qatar in the best way at the coming Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final,” said Fegahli.

The popular sport is a driving technique in which drivers intentionally oversteer, with loss of traction, while maintaining control and driving the car around tight corners and obstacles.

Its exciting action and need for exceptional skills make it one of the best sports to watch for adrenaline junkies.

This year’s event was held under the patronage of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), in partnership with Dunlop Tires, Vodafone Qatar, Al Fardan Automobiles, Katara Cultural Village, JW Marriott Marquis Doha, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.).

BeIN SPORTS was present as the exclusive TV broadcast partner, popular social media brand I Love Qatar was the exclusive online media partner, and ProTV was the production partner.

For fans who could not attend the event, the action was broadcast live on BeIN Sports, allowing viewers to join in from the comfort of their homes.

The judges panel featured motorsports experts from Qatar and the region including Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation’s Executive Director Amro Al Hamad, Qatari Rally Champion and Motorsports Veteran Adel Hussein Abdullah, and Red Bull Car Park Drift Series Manager Yusif Bassil.

Esteemed guests from various industries, media outlets, content creators and influential personalities were also present at the event.

As for the winner Ahmed Al Amri, he’s now set to shift his gear towards Egypt to compete in the Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final, set to take place on 5 November.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube