Kushner left empty handed as Qatar refuses to fund new investment firm: reports

Former White House advisor Jared Kushner is seeking funding from the Gulf for his new investment firm.

Jared Kushner, advisor and son-in-law to former US President Donald Trump, has looked to the Gulf for financial backing for his new investment firm, only to be met with rejections from investors in the region, a report by the New York Times said.

Kushner has held onto activity in the region through his nonprofit organisation, the Abraham Accords Institute for Peace, that aims to deepen Israel’s relationships in the Middle East.

The former White House advisor played a leading role in creating ties between Israel and the UAE, as well as other Arab states, and supported Emirati rulers in their feud with Doha during the years-long Gulf blockade against Qatar.

Now, Kushner is seeking assistance from sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar to fund his investment firm, Affinity Partners, which was established after Trump lost his re-election bid.

According to sources with knowledge, Qatar declined to invest in Affinity Partners. Emirati sovereign wealth funds also declined to invest, and a person familiar with the talks said Emirati rulers questioned Kushner’s track record in business.