Kushner meets Amir Tamim following Riyadh visit in efforts to end GCC crisis

This is the US diplomat’s second visit to Qatar since September.

Senior White House advisor and US President Donald Trump’s son in-law Jared Kushner landed in Doha on Wednesday after visiting Saudi Arabia.

Kushner met with Qatar’s Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha following talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Neom on Tuesday.

His visit is anticipated to search for a solution to end the three-year long Gulf crisis that was triggered by the illegal blockade on Qatar and initially supported by the US president himself.

This was the White House advisor’s second visit to Qatar since September, where his previous trip was seen by analysts as an effort to acquire pre-election wins prior to Trump’s failure in the November presidential polls.

However, since President-elect Joe Biden’s win, the Trump Administration has been keen on achieving more accomplishments before exiting the White House in January.

Leading up to the meeting, Saudi Arabia has been hinting at a possible solution to the GCC crisis.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said that his country was seeking ways to end the blockade on Qatar. It was the second time Farhan made such a statement, with the foreign minister making similar claims earlier in October.

“We continue to be willing to engage with our Qatari brothers, and we hope that they are as committed to that engagement,” said bin Farhan in October during a virtual event hosted by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a US based think-tank.

However, despite numerous mediating efforts by different countries including the ones involved in the blockade, the UAE has stated that there are ‘no chances’ of ending the blockade on Qatar.

“I don’t think it gets resolved anytime soon simply because I don’t think there has been any introspection,” said Al Otaiba in response to a question about resolving the Gulf Crisis, accusing Qatar of “playing the victim”.

The Gulf crisis erupted three years ago, when Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar, ordering a full, illegal land, air and sea blockade.

The blockading Quartet falsely accused Doha of supporting terrorism – a charge Qatar has consistently rejected.

