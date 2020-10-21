30.9 C
Doha
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Home News Politics

Kuwait to ‘continue efforts’ to end Gulf crisis: PM

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Politics
[Twitter / KUNA]

Kuwait’s prime minister said in a speech on Tuesday that the country will continue its efforts to end the Gulf crisis and support the Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC].

Kuwait “will continue the good endeavors to end the dispute” between GCC countries, the Gulf state’s Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said in a speech at the national assembly on Tuesday. 

“We will continue to work to support the Cooperation Council for the Arab Gulf States and constructive interaction with its mechanisms as it is a framework that achieves our interests and meets the aspirations of our peoples,” the official said.

“Kuwait is committed to firm foreign policy, committed to its principles, the foundations of which were laid by the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,” he added.

Read more: Qatar, Kuwait foreign ministers meet amid heightened focus on solving GCC crisis.

The Gulf crisis erupted after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an illegal land, air and sea blockade on Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Doha has vehemently denied the charges and has accused the Quartet of attempting to breach its sovereignty.

The former emir, who died earlier this month in the United States, ruled Kuwait since 2006. He exhibited strong leadership amid the 2017 Gulf Crisis while focusing on resolving wars in Syria and Iraq, in addition to defending the Palestinian cause.

Al-Sabah’s half brother, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al-Sabah assumed the position of Kuwait’s leader following the death of the former amir.

Read also: Amir Tamim lands in Kuwait for Sheikh Sabah’s funeral as Qatar announces mourning period

In a speech during the opening of the fifth regular session of the National Assembly,

Sheikh Nawaf called for national unity to face oncoming and existing challenges.

“Our national unity has proven over the years that it is our strongest weapon in facing challenges, dangers and crises,” he said. 

“We support efforts for resolving pan-Arab rifts and resolving the Palestinian cause which will remain our central cause. We affirm that we stand on side of the Palestinian people for sake of reaching a just solution to the Palestinian cause.”

The new Amir also emphasised that Kuwait will continue the late Amir’s approach in order to continue the country’s commitment to democracy, the constitution and the rule of law.

