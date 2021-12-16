22.4 C
Ladies! There’s a new beach for you to enjoy in Qatar

By Hala Abdallah

-

Activities
[Image for illustrative purposes]

This is now the second women’s only beach in Qatar.

Al Shamal Municipality opened a new beach for women in the Al Ghariya area on Tuesday, in an effort to provide the “best and high-quality services to all members of society.”

Qatar’s Ministry of Municipality said on Twitter that the move comes is part of  “the sustainability strategy of Al Shamal Municipality and benefit from its natural resources.”

Read also: Looking for a modest swimsuit this summer? We’ve got you covered

The Al Mamlha women’s beach is around 15,000 square meters and can be accessed through the main entrance from the north side. At night, the beach is lit up using eco-friendly solar energy.

It is completely fenced and provides all basic facilities like toilets, guard rooms, umbrellas, barbecue places, garbage containers, rope barriers along the beach to prevent entry of water bikes.

Female guards provide protection for all visitors at the beach, which open to all women daily from 9am to 10pm.

