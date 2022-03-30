24.2 C
Doha
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do Activities

Ladies training days back at the Lusail Circuit Sports Club in Ramadan

By Aseel Hamdan

-

ActivitiesThings To Do
Image processed by CodeCarvings Piczard ### FREE Community Edition ### on 2020-09-05 20:49:33Z | |

Back at Lusail Circuit Sports Club, ladies training days will take place every Tuesday during the month of Ramadan.

The Lusail Circuit Sports Club’s training days for females will be back in April after pausing for a while due to the pandemic.

Women can join training sessions  for cycling, running and walking to stay fit and healthy during the holy month.

The event takes place every Tuesday starting 5 April, from 8pm until 11pm.

It is designated for ladies and boys up to 9 years old only. The club provides rooms equipped for children so that mothers do not have to worry whilst training.

Event calendar for the month of Ramadan:

  • Tuesday, 5 April
  • Tuesday, 12 April
  • Tuesday, 19 April
  • Tuesday, 26 April

Registration for the event is free and will be available both online and on-site. All participants need to show a green Ehteraz status as well as their QIDs.

Participants can also rent a bicycle for 70QR per day for the duration of the event and be trained on how to ride it, noting that payment can only be done through a credit card.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Wellbeing

Get ready for the Doha Marathon on 11 March

Aseel Hamdan - 0
For all runners, this is your chance to participate at one of the most popular sporting events of the year. Ooredoo has opened registration...
Read more
News

Reckless driving kills member of Qatar’s cycling community

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The incident sheds light on the importance of adhering to road safety. Nepalese cyclist, Pradeep Kunwar, has been killed by a reckless driver in Qatar...
Read more
News

Qatar beats Iraq to top group at Asian Handball Championship

Nathenael Gemechu - 0
Team Qatar leads its group after yet another win, Al-Annabi beat Iraq in their second game at the Asian Men's Handball Championship.   Qatar came out...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Events & Ticketing

Ticketless fans not allowed entry to Qatar during World Cup over...

Fatemeh Salari - 0
Qatar is reportedly planning to open more than 100 hotels and "serviced residences" to satisfy the expected demand. Fans who have failed to secure a match ticket...

Who is inviting anti-Qatar influencers to flagship events on the country’s...

News

Disney+ Qatar price and launch date announced

Business

Want to know more about Quranic manuscripts? Check out QNL’s new...

Culture
A Qatar Airways Airbus A350

Qatar Airways: Airbus A350 flaws can lead to fuel tank ignition

Business

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.