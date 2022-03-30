Ladies training days back at the Lusail Circuit Sports Club in Ramadan

Back at Lusail Circuit Sports Club, ladies training days will take place every Tuesday during the month of Ramadan.

The Lusail Circuit Sports Club’s training days for females will be back in April after pausing for a while due to the pandemic.

Women can join training sessions for cycling, running and walking to stay fit and healthy during the holy month.

The event takes place every Tuesday starting 5 April, from 8pm until 11pm. It is designated for ladies and boys up to 9 years old only. The club provides rooms equipped for children so that mothers do not have to worry whilst training.

Event cal​endar for the month of Ramadan:

Tuesday, 5 April

Tuesday, 12 April

Tuesday, 19 April

Tuesday, 26 April

Registration for the event is free and will be available both online and on-site. All participants need to show a green Ehteraz status as well as their QIDs.

Participants can also rent a bicycle for 70QR per day for the duration of the event and be trained on how to ride it, noting that payment can only be done through a credit card.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube