Lagoona Mall creates exceptional dining and viewing experience

Football fans can watch the matches on giant screens and cheer for their favorite Arab teams within an open-air ambiance.
Celebrating the most-anticipated football event of the year, taking place in Qatar from November 30 to December 18, Lagoona Mall is presenting the best viewing experience for its visitors.
At Lagoona Mall, football fans can support their national teams in an unparalleled environment that will put them in the heart of the action. The mall’s outdoor Piazza will turn to a festival pitch where fans can watch the games on two giant screens and enjoy their favorite food from a variety of restaurants in an open-air ambiance.
In addition, for those preferring a more private setting, the mall is offering special VIP pods and a double-decker experience whereby families or groups of friends can enjoy delectable cuisine while watching the matches on private personal screens.
Football is not only a sport but also a culture. Over the years, Lagoona Mall has cemented its position as a hub of sports enabling its visitors to celebrate magical moments and unforgettable experiences with family and friends. On this occasion, Lagoona Mall renews its commitment to supporting Qatar and the most-awaited football event which the nation is set to witness in 2022.
Reserve a space in advance by calling 44718414 or 55191003.
