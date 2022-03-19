25.6 C
Doha
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Culture

Largest sports museum in the world to open in Qatar

By Alreem Alkhalifa

-

CultureDoha's Up And Coming
Courtesy of Qatar Museums

The new museum aims to take visitors on a journey through the global history of sports.

Qatar Museums is set to open the ‘3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum’ to the public on 31 March, at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The museum will open under the patronage of the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Its opening date will coincide with the 72nd FIFA conference, which will be held in Qatar.

Chairperson of Qatar Museums Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, described the opening of the museum as “a symbol of the importance of sports in Qatar’s national vision 2030. The museum belongs to the Olympic Museums Network and is a legacy project of the Doha Asian Games 2006.” 

The museum was designed by Spanish architect Joan Sibina, and is approximately 19,000 square meters, making it one of the largest museums of its kind in the world.

The ‘3-2-1’ museum is made up of seven galleries that contain objects from around the world, including ones dating back from the beginning of the history of sports. 

Registration opens for inclusive commentary at World Cup 2022

The galleries, as organised by Deputy Director of Curatorial affairs Kevin Moore, are:

World of Emotion

This gallery serves as the reception area and lobby. It provides an overview of the museum and the role of sports in Qatar.

A Global History of Sport

The history of sports around the world from ancient to modern times can be found here. The objects and recreations in the gallery go back as far as the 8th century BCE and as recent as the early 20th century. It also includes graphics, audio-visual and interactive digital elements.

Olympics

Here you can discover the history of the Olympic Games from their beginning in Ancient Greece to the birth of the modern Olympics. The gallery features a display of every torch from the Summer and Winter Olympic games from 1936 onwards. It includes an immersive video which tells the story of birth of the modern Olympics whilst introducing the factors that allowed individuals, most notably Pierre de Coubertin, to revive the Olympic Games.

The Hall of Athletes

The hall covers sporting heroes from around the globe. Across the three floors of the gallery, it profiles 90 athletes from the 20th and 21st centuries, representing a wide range of sports. It records their journey and achievements.

Qatar – Hosting Nation

As a frequent host of major sporting events, this exhibition focuses on important tournaments hosted by Qatar in recent years and the international attention they have received, starting with the 2006 Asian Games in Doha.

Qatar Sports

This space covers the development of sports in Qatar, from traditional sports to the arrival of international sport and competitions. It also brings attention to Qatar’s established sports activities, such as falconry, pearl diving, and camel racing. The gallery exhibits the connection between the sports and Qatar’s heritage.

Activation Zone

The final gallery encourages physical activity by inviting visitors to walk through six spaces that emulate the landscape of Qatar. They can pass through the park, the market, the desert, the beach, the city, and finally the arena.

The museum collaborated with the International Physical Literacy Association to develop a National Physical Literacy Journey aimed at encouraging a healthy lifestyle. It also partnered with Accessible Qatar, a Doha based advocacy group, to ensure that the facilities are fully accessible.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Qatar and US mark 50 years of bilateral relations

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Doha and Washington are celebrating 50 years of strong bilateral relations.  Qatar is marking 50 years of strong bilateral relations with the United States since...
Read more
Business

Ministry of Labour shuts down 24 companies over violations

Hazar Kilani - 0
Dozens of companies have faced legal action from authorities for violating the new laws over the past year. Twenty four recruitment companies were shut down...
Read more
Events & Ticketing

Three new padel courts to open ahead of Qatar’s first local tournament

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Looking for a new padel court? Check out Doha Oasis' three new courts, which will open to the public starting March 21.  Three new padel...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Saudi chain ‘Al-Baik’ to pursue legal action against counterfeit despite it...

Hazar Kilani - 0
Saudi giant restaurant Al-Baik is pursuing legal action against a counterfeit Qatari business called 'Al-Baik Broast and Pizza.' Rumours about Saudi Arabia's 'Al-Baik' coming to...

Travel ban restrictions to be listed on Metrash 2

Travel

Made in prison: Katara exhibition features artwork by inmates in Qatar

Activities

Healthcare professionals needed for FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar 2022

Doha Theatre Festival to be held for first time since pandemic

Activities

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.