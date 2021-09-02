Lebanon’s ambassador hails Qatar as authorities announce free visa for Lebanese travellers

Lebanese nationals can now enter Qatar without applying for a visa beforehand.

Qatar’s Embassy in Beirut has announced that all Lebanese nationals will be granted a free visa upon arrival at Hamad International Airport, for a period of 30 days.

This is subject to an additional 30 days, within 180 days of issuance, the embassy said in a statement on Twitter.



شروط دخول المسافرين اللبنانيين الى الدوحة pic.twitter.com/pygLeYx0OQ — سفارة قطر – بيروت (@QatarEmb_Beirut) September 1, 2021

All travellers most be in possession of a passport valid for at least six months, a confirmed return ticket and confirmation of a hotel reservation in Qatar for the duration of their visit.

Travellers must also be full vaccinated with a vaccine recognised by Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health, with the last dose administered at least 14 days before arrival.

A negative PCR test result within 72 hours of arrival is compulsory, and all passengers must register on the Ehteraz platform to obtain approval from the Ministry of Public Health at least 12 hours before travel.

Passengers who have not received two doses of the vaccine 14 days before arrival will not be permitted to enter.

Vaccines approved in Qatar include Pfizer / Biontech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Covishield (AstraZeneca), and Johnson & Johnson.

Qatar accommodates around 35,000 Lebanese nationals in the country.

Speaking to Doha News, Lebanon’s ambassador to Qatar, Farah Berri, said that “the State of Qatar has always been the first to provide moral, financial, humanitarian and political support to Lebanon.”

“The Lebanese Embassy in Doha is proud to say that Qatar has become a second home to many Lebanese,” Berri added.

The new decision will allow Lebanese families to reunite in Qatar as Lebanon faces a multitude of financial, economic, and political challenges that have prevented many Lebanese expats from visiting this summer.

The ambassador praised Qatar’s significant role in supporting Lebanon through “difficult times, especially during the July war in 2006,” referring to a 33-day conflict that ended with Lebanon defeating Israel.

The ambassador further described former Amir Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Khalifa Al Thani’s visit to Lebanon at the time as “a historical precedent.”

The official also highlighted Qatar’s diplomatic efforts, which resulted in the 2008 Doha Agreement.

Berri thanked Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, for the support provided to Lebanon following the devastating Port of Beirut blast in August 2020.

The amir was “supporting the Lebanese community in Qatar in many fields by providing residency and career opportunities,” the diplomat said.

