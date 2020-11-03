32.6 C
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Libya officials in ‘fruitful’ Doha meetings with Qatar Amir

By Sana Hussain

Chairman of the High Council of State of Libya, Khaled Ammar Al Mishri, met with Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The meetings came soon after the two countries signed a security agreement

Chairman of the High Council of State of Libya, Khaled Ammar Al Mishri, met with Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other Qatari officials including the Foreign Minister and Shura Council Speaker, during his visit to Qatar. 

In an interview with Qatar News Agency, al-Mishri said that he had held ‘fruitful’ meetings with Qatari officials pertaining to the future of the political situation in Libya, after the ceasefire agreement reached in Geneva recently.

The visit comes after Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding with the Libyan government that focuses on security cooperation between the two countries. 

Read also: Qatar signs security deal with Libya, Haftar condemns

The security deal is Qatar’s latest effort to bolster bilateral cooperation between Doha and the government of Fayez Al-Sarraj, who has reclaimed more territory in recent months from forces belonging to the Emirati-backed rogue General Khalifa Haftar.

The agreement was condemned by warlord Haftar, who has been leading a military campaign to oust the internationally-recognised Tripoli government.

For nearly a decade, Libya has been mired in conflict following the overthrow of authoritarian dictator Muammar Gaddafi during the 2011 ‘Arab Spring’ uprisings. 

Since then, regional and international powers including the UAE, France and Russia, have attempted to counter revolutionary forces in Libya by supporting renegade General Haftar. 

The country is now torn between forces belonging to Haftar andTripoli based Government of National Accord.

